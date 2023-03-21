Vince McMahon returned to the WWE less than a year after publicly announcing his retirement last year. He made it clear that he was only there to facilitate the sale of the company and the creative direction would still be managed by Triple H, who took over from him during his absence. However, there have been some murmurs that all is not as it seems and there may be more at play here.

The WWE Executive Chairman has recently been seen backstage during shows, prompting questions regarding his involvement with the product. While it has been stated that Triple H is firmly in control of the show, there may be more to Vince’s appearances than the promotion is letting on.

Is Vince McMahon involved in WWE beyond more than just working on the sale?

Dave Meltzer discussed Vince McMahon on Wrestling Observer Radio. He stated that Vince was part of an inner circle that discusses topics no one else is supposed to know about.

Meltzer claimed that Vince’s involvement with the promotion is far outside the capacity he originally stated he would work within.

Meltzer said:

“I can tell you that there are things when it comes to stuff that nobody’s supposed to know, but Vince knows. He is an insider when it comes to all of this. He is there, yes. Triple H is running creative, but Vince is there a lot more than just working on the sale. There is definitely a lot more to it than that.”

Several reports earlier stated that Vince was on Monday Night RAW to meet John Cena. However, Meltzer had stated then that the truth was somewhere in between. He claimed that Triple H was still in charge of the TV product, but Vince also had a major influence and was not just there to meet an old friend.

What do you think this means for the WWE? Is Vince McMahon slowly trying to take over the creative direction of the company once again?

