“It’d have to have been Bill Goldberg” – Eric Bischoff says Goldberg was the hardest to work with

Eric Bischoff says Goldberg was the hardest to work with. The former WCW President was at the helm when Goldberg became a household name.

The WCW has been credited with a lot of mistakes during their run. However, they did make a lot of good decisions too during their stay at the top. You don’t get close to putting Vince McMahon out of business without them. One of their best decisions was their investment in a young Bill Goldberg.

Also read: Bully Ray recalls when Vince McMahon buried Raven in front of everyone

A rocket was strapped onto him and he was pushed to the moon. The WWE Hall of Famer went on to become arguably their biggest homegrown star and was a major attraction during the Monday Night Wars.

While speaking on 83 Weeks – Locked & Loaded Q&A” on AdFreeShows.com, former WCW President Eric Bischoff was asked who was the hardest to work with in WCW and he picked Goldberg before explaining why.

Eric Bischoff says Goldberg was the hardest to work with

“That is really a difficult one. I believe on a consistent basis, it’d have to have been Bill Goldberg. Not necessarily in a bad way. Just that, Bill was a very intense person. Emotional, and stuff not have a lot of experience, and was pretty uncomfortable in a pro wrestling environment when he first got there.

So, because of this, you take someone who is an intense personality, a very intense personality, a bit of a perfectionist, who puts a lot of pressure on himself. But, also, lacking a lot of the comfort that comes with experience. You get a guy that is a little hard to handle, or sometimes a lot hard to handle. That is not necessarily a bad thing. That is simply the thing.”

Goldberg’s last WWE match was against Bobby Lashley at Crown Jewel. The two had a very physical confrontation with both wrestlers giving it their all. In the end, it was The Icon who avenged his loss and the attack on his son at SummerSlam by overcoming the Almighty.

Goldberg has said that he has one more match left in his contract. It will be interesting to see who and when will he fight again. Although, it is likely that it will be at Wrestlemania.

Click here for more Wrestling News