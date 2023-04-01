Is WrestleMania 39 Free to Watch? Can You Watch the Showcase of Immortals Without Paying a Dime?

The wait is over as WrestleMania 39 is finally here! The two nighted events are set to emanate from Los Angeles, SoFi stadium. The WrestleMania match card is replete with feud-settling matches. This year’s WrestleMania also marks Triple H’s first-ever WrestleMania as the Chief Content Officer. One of the most asked questions online is how to watch the show. Also, can you watch it for free? The answer is- Why yes, you can!

The match card of the Showcase of Immortals will feature 13 matches. Night one will either be headlined by Charlotte Flair(c) and Rhea Ripley with the SmackDown Women’s Championship at stake or the Undisputed Tag Team Championship match between the Usos and Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens.

The main event for Night two will see Roman Reigns defend his oh-so-precious WWE Undisputed Universal Championship against Cody Rhodes.

How to watch WrestleMania 39 for free?

If you are in the US, you can watch the Premium Live Event for Free on Peacock. However, you would have to be a “first-time” user. Peacock offers a 7-day free trial for first-time users of Peacock Premium Plus and Peacock Premium.

The trial pack will allow the users to enjoy various Premium Live Events from WWE including WrestleMania. In addition, the subscribers will have access to old WWE content as well. By signing up for a free Peacock subscription, the viewers will get the on-demand episodes of Raw, SmackDown, and NXT.

But, all that will be limited to seven days only. If you’d like to follow pro wrestling, purchasing the premium subscription would be a better idea. The Peacock Premium runs at $4.99 a month. If you want to enjoy seamlessly without ads, subscribe to Peacock Premium Plus, available at $9.99 a month.

The official lineup for each night of #WrestleMania 39 this weekend is as follows: pic.twitter.com/9cjs3zD7Gc — Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) March 30, 2023

Fans outside the US can watch WrestleMania 39 for free as well. Much like Peacock, the WWE Network subscription also offers a 7-day free trial. With the WWE Network free subscription, fans will be able to watch certain old content including VOD content. To sign up for free visit https://www.wwe.com/free. A paid subscript run at $9.99 a month.

The updated match card for WrestleMania 39

Roman Reigns(c) Vs Cody Rhodes for the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship

Charlotte Flair(c) Vs Rhea Ripley for the SmackDown Women’s Championship

Austin Theory(c) Vs John Cena for the United States Championship

Gunther(c) Vs Drew McIntyre Vs Sheamus for the IC Championship

Bianca Belair(c) Vs Asuka for the Raw Women’s Championship

Seth Rollins Vs Logan Paul

Trish Stratus, Lita & Becky Lynch Vs Damage CTRL

Brock Lesnar Vs Omos

Rey Mysterio Vs Dominik Mysterio

Edge Vs Finn Balor (Hell in a Cell)

Men’s Showcase Match

Women’s Showcase match

Click here for more wrestling news.