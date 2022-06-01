“It just seems like people want to find something controversial” – Booker T reacts to Stephanie McMahon taking a Leave of absence from WWE

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T speaks about Stephanie McMahon and her recent decision to take a leave from the company.

Former six-time World Champion, Booker T recently voiced his thoughts on Stephanie McMahon’s decision to take a leave of absence from WWE. The 2006 King of the Ring winner believes people are looking for controversy to talk about.

Ever since Stephanie McMahon decided to step away from her WWE obligations, there have been a lot of speculations. Some even claim there’s more behind her decision. WWE’s former chief brand officer (CBO) took to Twitter and shared that she will be taking a leave to focus on her family.

As of tomorrow, I am taking a leave of absence from the majority of my responsibilities at WWE. WWE is a lifelong legacy for me and I look forward to returning to the company that I love after taking this time to focus on my family. — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) May 19, 2022

Booker T thinks fans are digging for controversies in Stephanie’s decision

While speaking on the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T stated that people are looking for a controversial take on this whole thing. The former WWE star thinks it’s just a break, there’s nothing more to it. Booker T also felt fans are looking into the matter more than they should.

Moreover, the Hall of Famer used the example of Stephanie’s brother Shane McMahon. Booker T stated that even Shane McMahon takes time off. In fact, Shane has been away from the company for more time. But he always comes back. The former WWE star found Stephanie’s decision very normal and felt people are unnecessarily digging in for more.

“It just seems like people want to find something controversial to be able to talk about … Her (Stephanie McMahon) taking time off means nothing other than she’s taking time off. Shane McMahon has taken time off several times, he’s always come back. He’s taken more time off.” Booker T stated.

“I think it’s a break well needed.” Booker T on Stephanie McMahon

While there have been whispers going around that there were questions about Stephanie’s performance, Booker T has a totally different take on the matter. The Hall of Famer believes Stephanie has been working continuously for a long time, and she deserves a break. Booker T said:

“Stephanie has been in the trenches for a long time. To take a break, I think it’s a break well needed.”

Booker T made it clear that his opinion on the whole thing is different from others. In a way, he might be right because ever since Stephanie acquired her position in 2013, she has been toiling continuously. Although she wasn’t involved in a major storyline for years, she was performing her backstage duties. Maybe she deserved a break.

So, according to Booker T, fans should not be worried about Stephanie’s absence. She will be back. Nonetheless, if there is more to the story, it will be out someday.

