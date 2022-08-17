“It takes time to earn his respect”- Former WWE Universal Champion reveals that it was not easy for him to earn Brock Lesnar’s respect

Former WWE Champion Seth Rollins reveals that it is not easy to earn Brock Lesnar’s respect. Rollins admitted that it took some time for him to impress The Beast Incarnate.

In the world of pro wrestling, Brock Lesnar is regarded to be as tough as they come. The Beast Incarnate has done it all in the wrestling business. From winning the World title multiple times to ending The Undertaker’s WrestleMania winning streak, he has established himself as the most dominant competitor to step foot in the squared circle, pound for pound. Having spent almost two decades in the business, Lesnar has become a legend in WWE.

As difficult as it is to approach Lesnar, it is not easy to get his respect. The multiple-time World Champion Brock Lesnar pulled strings in the past to have the WWE title change hands from The Modern Day Maharaja Jinder Mahal to AJ Styles which resulted in the latter facing Brock Lesnar in a Champion vs Champion match. While it is undetermined why Brock commanded to face AJ instead of Jinder, it is still safe to bet that Jinder hadn’t earned Brock’s respect.

Former Sheild member Seth Rollins confessed that he had to work very hard to earn the respect of The Beast Incarnate. On an edition of Stone Cold Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions, Rollins revealed it took some time for him to impress Brock Lesnar.

“It took some time. He’s a guy who is not just let you come in and, on a shoot, can take anybody in the locker room. It takes time to earn his respect. It took me a cold pack of Coors Light in his locker room after [WrestleMania 35].”

The former WWE Champion Seth Rollins appeared in a Gorilla Position live show along with his then-fiancee, Becky Lynch in 2019 and spoke about how he loved working with Brock Lesnar. Rollins revealed surprising backstage facts about Lesnar one of which was that Lesnar engages in banter with the other superstars in the locker room. This caught everybody by surprise as Brock is known to be a private guy by many.

“Oh yeah, loves the banter, that one. You know what, man, he’s an interesting dude. He certainly… everything you’ve heard about him and read about him is dead on. There’s no exaggeration. But the truth is when you get to know him and you get the opportunity to get in there and earn his respect – because you do have to earn it – he is absolutely one of the best professional wrestlers on the planet, period, when he wants to show up, when he really wants to.”

Seth then proceeded to commend Lesnar’s in-ring talent as a world-class athlete.

The rivalry between Brock Lesnar and Seth Rollins

The Architect Seth Rollins has defeated Brock Lesnar on two occasions. At WrestleMania 31, Rollins stole the WWE Championship when he cashed in his Money in the Bank contract and injected himself in the match that was first between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns. After Brock delivered the final F5 to Reigns, Seth Rollins shocked the world by making a beeline for the ring. Rollins emerged as the new WWE Champion after he pinned Roman Reigns.

Lesnar and Rollins then met again at WrestleMania 35 when the latter challenged Lesnar for the WWE Universal Championship. The match was originally supposed to be the main event but turned out to be the opener at the behest of The Beast Incarnate. After hitting three consecutive “curb-stomps”, Rollins was able to dethrone Brock Lesnar as the WWE Universal Champion.