“We did so many innovative things” – The Undertaker names biggest opponents he has faced in WWE

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker recently revealed the biggest opponents he has faced in his WWE career.

WWE Legend The Undertaker is one of the biggest names in WWE as well as in the arena of professional wrestling. The Deadman, as he is fondly known as announced his retirement in the recent past. The wrestler had an illustrious career that lasted for as long as three decades. During this span, the wrestler gave enough memories for his fans to cherish. At the same time, the humongous wrestler was a nightmare to many of his counterparts.

However, the Deadman has recently revealed that even he found some of his rivals to be tough enough. Speaking about the same, The Undertaker named four such rivals in WWE that he found tough to battle against. Surprisingly, the list of four even included his half-brother on-screen, Kane. The Phenom, in a recent interview with Peter Rosenberg of A&E Biography: WWE Legends, made the revelation about the same.

The Undertaker names biggest opponents he has faced in WWE

The Legend revealed that his matches with Kane, Mick Foley, Shawn Michaels, and Triple H were some of the best of his career. Speaking about his on-screen brother, Kane the Deadman revealed that the story of him and Kane is probably the greatest story ever told in wrestling. The legend further speaking about Mick Foley said that they both did so many innovative things together.

Further, The Undertaker termed the couple of matches each he had against Shawn Michaels and Triple H were to being counted among the best works of his career. Speaking further, The Undertaker also named matches against Edge and Batista memorable in his iconic pro wrestling career.

“The Kane and Undertaker story is probably the greatest story ever told in wrestling. It’s up there [his rivalry with Kane]. There are so many layers to it. I think probably – it’s hard not to say my rivalry with Mick [Foley], I mean we did so many innovative things. But to tie everything together. The four matches that I had with Shawn – the two with Shawn and then the two with Triple H, I think are probably some of the best work that I did in my career. And to be able to tell a story for over four years, four WrestleManias in a row – because if you watch it, you know one leads into [another],” said The Phenom.