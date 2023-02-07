Watch: Hulk Hogan Says He’s Tired of Hulkamania and Wants to Join the Bloodline

November 13, 2014; Oakland, CA, USA; WWE professional wrestler Hulk Hogan before the game between the Golden State Warriors and the Brooklyn Nets at Oracle Arena. The Warriors defeated the Nets 107-99. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Hulk Hogan is arguably the most important wrestler in WWE history. Without him, there’s no telling whether Vince McMahon would have been able to take his company national, let alone global. He was the face of WrestleMania and WWE’s world domination. If you’d ask him then, he’d say all of this would be impossible without his Hulkamaniacs. However, it seems that Hulk Hogan has abandoned his legions of fans around the world by giving preference to the Roman Reigns led Bloodline over his Hulkamania movement.

The Bloodline was introduced several years ago with the Usos and Roman Reigns. However, the once stable is now the ultimate heel faction that has captured the imagination of the entire wrestling universe and WWE Hall of Famer and legend Hulk Hogan wants in.

Hulk Hogan says he’s tired of Hulkamania and wants to join The Bloodline

In a video released by the WWE on their social media, Hulk Hogan expressed his desire to join the hottest faction in pro-wrestling today. The WWE Hall of Famer joked that he was tired of Hulkamania and wanted to drink the Uce juice.

“Wise man!” Hogan called Paul Heyman. “I’m tired of this Hulkamania crap. I wanna be Uced up! Then. Now. Forever. The future. I need some Uce. Some Uce juice.”

You can watch the video here:

Hulk Hogan was part of the original nWo

Hulk Hogan is no stranger to hot factions. Hogan jumped to ship WCW as the biggest name in wrestling, but his babyface act got stale rather soon. It was at this time, Kevin Nash and Razor Ramon joined WCW and threatened to take over.

They revealed that they weren’t working alone and had a third man on the inside. This third man turned out to be Hulk Hogan, who turned heel for the first time since winning the WWE Championship back in the early 80s.

The nWo, revitalized his character and took WCW to its greatest heights. However, the trio didn’t stay one for long. They eventually recruited members into their faction. One could argue that they perhaps added too many members. Regardless, the faction remains one of if not the greatest factions in wrestling history.

The Bloodline may not have nWo’s history or strength in numbers, but they have the potential to give their storyline a better ending than the one nWo had.

