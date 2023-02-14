WWE Spoiler: List of Planned “WrestleMania Goes Hollywood” Movie Trailers Revealed

WrestleMania is the biggest night in WWE. The company always goes out of their way to promote the event. It will be no different this year. With WrestleMania in Hollywood this year, they are going to go back to the same strategy when the event last took place in Hollywood. That’s right. The WWE will release movie parodies featuring their top stars in order to promote the mega event. Just like the last time, they will release promotional videos with some of the biggest stars in the company enacting iconic scenes from some of the most memorable movies in history.

This is just like they did back in 2005 when WrestleMania emanated from the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. The Pay Per View was promoted through a series of parodies featuring Triple H, Stone Cold Steve Austin, John Cena and many more.

Let us take a look at all the WWE superstars that will feature this time and what movies will they parody.

List of planned “WrestleMania Goes Hollywood” movie trailers revealed

According to a report from WrestleVotes, the WWE have planned 5 parodies as of now. Miz and Maryse will feature in a parody of Top Gun. Rhea and Judgment Day will portray Stranger Things, Brawling Brutes, and Drew McIntyre will parody a scene from the 40-year-old virgin.

Real life couple Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins will be in WWE’s remake of Batman and Joker, while The Bloodline will feature in a spoof of the iconic Goodfellas.

I’m told the list below are the planned “WrestleMania Goes Hollywood” movie trailers: Miz & Maryse: Top Gun

Rhea / Judgment Day: Stranger Things

Brawling Brutes & Drew McIntyre: 40 Year Old Virgin

Becky & Seth Rollins: Batman & Joker

The Bloodline: Goodfellas — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) February 14, 2023

WrestleMania 21 Parodies

WrestleMania 21 featured 9 parodies featuring the biggest stars in the company at the time. Eugene portrayed the lovely Forrest Gump in the promotion video for WrestleMania 21. WWE’s Chief Content Officer Triple H was seen in the Braveheart spoof alongside Ric Flair.

They also had a number of wrestlers in the Basic Instinct parody, with Stacy Keibler playing the role of Sharon Stone. Eddie Guerrero and Booker T joined hands in the Pulp Fiction promo.

John Cena also showed his acting chops for the first time, playing the role of Tom Cruise in A Few Good Men. The video also featured JBL, who was playing the role of Jack Nicholson.

The Undertaker played Clint Eastwood in the parody of Dirty Harry, while Kurt Angle and Christy Hemme portrayed the roles of Billy Crystal and Meg Ryan in When Harry Met Sally. Stone Cold was also a part of the promo, playing Russell Crowe in a spoof of Gladiator.

The ninth promotional video was a spoof of Taxi Driver featuring a number of wrestlers such as Dave Batista, Shawn Michaels, Rey Mysterio Jr., Shelton Benjamin, Big Show, Candice Michelle, Carlito, Michael Cole and several others.

