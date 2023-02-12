WWE Veteran Makes Big Statement, Claims The Bloodline Is “Far Better” Than The nWo

The Bloodline is currently the most talked-about faction in the pro wrestling world. For those who question its dominance, just know that, Right Now, it holds six of the men’s championships. The faction led by Roman Reigns has both WWE World Titles and both tag team titles of WWE. In fact, many believe it is one of the most successful pro wrestling groups of the last decade. Moreover, WWE legend Eric Bischoff recently claimed The Bloodline is better than the legendary nWo faction.

In 1996, “Hollywood” Hulk Hogan turned heel for the first time and ended up creating a group with Scott Hall and Kevin Nash. It was called the nWo which eventually became one of the best factions in wrestling history. However, Bischoff believes The Bloodline is better than nWo in many aspects.

Eric Bischoff explained why he feels The Bloodline is “Far Better” than the nWo

On the latest episode of his “83 Weeks with Eric Bischoff“, the Hall of Famer went down memory lane and talked about Hogan’s legendary faction. During the discussion, Bischoff made a statement that might not go well with many old wrestling fans. The former WCW president stated The Bloodline is better than the nWo faction.

Rather than just making the assertion, Eric Bischoff has a detailed explanation of what he said. He stated that The Bloodline, in terms of storyline, structure, and nature, is “far better” than nWo. The Hall of Famer also noted that the current faction might not have the same impact as the old one.

However, that has a lot to do with the timing. Eric Bischoff believes many factors made the nWo work, which included Hogan’s heel turn. The majority of what happened in the late 90s cannot be replicated in the current era. Though in totality, he felt The Bloodline to be finer than nWo. He stated:

“The truth is The Bloodline story, in terms of a storyline… ingredients… elements… discipline… structure, and the nature of it, is a far better story than the NWO. Will it have the same impact on the industry as the NWO did? Probably not. But that has a lot to do with timing…”

Roman Reigns’ dominant faction has been facing some big troubles in the recent times

When you talk about men’s titles in WWE, The Bloodline is the sole owner of most of them right now. The Head of The Table has been holding WWE’s both world titles for over ten months. In fact, he hasn’t lost a championship since 2020. As to the tag team titles, The Usos defeated RK-Bro last year in May and became the undisputed tag champions.

However, after the recent Royal Rumble drama, cracks are starting to form within The Bloodline. While Sami Zayn is challenging Reigns for the undisputed title at the Elimination Chamber, Jey Uso’s status with The Bloodline is in doubt. In fact, nobody knows if he will show up to defend the tag team titles on this week’s SmackDown.

Nevertheless, whether The Bloodline is better than nWo or not, is a different topic of debate. But no wrestling fan can deny that the current faction’s work has been nothing less than a masterpiece. It will be interesting to see how the whole Bloodline Saga ends.

For More Wrestling News, Click Here.