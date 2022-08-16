“It’s going to create a lot more competition” – Top AEW Star on Triple H taking over the creative control in WWE

AEW’s Daniel Garcia recently shared how he sees Triple H taking over as Head of WWE Creative after Vince McMahon.

Many fans and pro wrestling pundits are foreseeing a better future for WWE ever since Triple H replaced Vince McMahon as the Creative Head. The Game took over the obligations on 25th July and immediately showed signs of difference in the product. WWE’s decision to put Triple H in charge is getting a great response from the fans and pro wrestling legends. Even AEW superstar Daniel Garcia sees this transaction as a positive sign for pro wrestling.

Recently, the member of Jericho Appreciation Society appeared on the Battleground Podcast where he shared his experience working alongside veterans like CM Punk and Bryan Danielson. The AEW superstar also gave his genuine views on Triple H’s role in WWE Creative.

Daniel Garcia feels many independent wrestlers will benefit under Triple H

While speaking on the show, the AEW stated that he sees the change positively and feels a lot of independent superstars will get opportunities under The Game’s regime. The AEW star asserted that independent stars will get to perform at the highest level which is good for the overall product. Garcia also added that the change is good and it will create additional opportunities and promote more competition. He said:

“I think it’s great that he’s taken over… I think it’s going to give a lot of independent wrestlers great opportunities in professional wrestling at a very high level… More valid places for wrestlers to work is going to create a lot more opportunities for everybody around, and it’s going to create a lot more competition…”

Well, WWE shows are already showing changes that would have been tough under Vince McMahon’s creative approach. The first RAW under Triple H’s control saw stars like Tomsaso Ciampa shine. The Game’s NXT rookie won a triple-threat match first, and then defeated AJ Styles on the same night. The former 2-time NXT champion is now the no. 1 contender for Bobby Lashley’s US Title.

Anyway, Daniel Garcia also shed light on how Triple H influenced his young age and shared some anecdotes.

The AEW star shares his childhood memories of watching The Game

While speaking on the show, Garcia also talked about his brief time in WWE NXT. The AEW star praised the WWE legend and even called him The Greatest Ever. Garcia called himself a Triple H fan and even shared his childhood memories of watching The Game. The AEW star admitted Triple H was the reason he and his family became pro wrestling fans.

Nevertheless, with Triple H controlling the creative and also working in Talent Relations, fans are assuming better days for WWE. It shouldn’t be a surprise if former NXT stars like Owens, Ciampa, and Zayn get pushed more under Triple H.

Who knows, even the member of the Jericho Appreciation Society might sense a future under Triple H and make a shift someday.

