“It was supposed to be a tag originally” – Paul Wight discloses actual plans for his Wrestlemania match against boxing legend Floyd Mayweather

Paul Wight, formerly known as Big Show in WWE, states he wasn’t the original opponent of Floyd Mayweather at “WrestleMania 24”.

Big Show(Paul Wight in AEW) was entangled in a feud with the retired boxer Floyd Mayweather in 2008. During the leadup to their 2008 No Way Out match, the undefeated boxing legend even broke the nose of the current AEW star. That punch led to the two facing each other at WrestleMania 24.

Recently, the former ECW World Champion recollected his decades-old match with the boxing legend. He also revealed the actual plans for that match.

Paul Wight details how WWE ended up booking the Big Show vs Floyd Mayweather match

While speaking on the Submission Radio, Paul Wight opened up about his time with the WWE company and his Wrestlemania 24 match with Floyd Mayweather.

He revealed that originally the idea was to book him and Mayweather against Batista and Rey Mysterio at Wrestlemania 24. But, Batista and Mysterio got injured forcing WWE to change the match. Wight stated that due to the injuries, WWE could not pursue the original storyline. Therefore, Paul Wight got a one-on-one opportunity with the boxing legend, Floyd Mayweather. Wight stated:

“Originally, I think that was supposed to be Floyd against Batista and Rey [Mysterio]. It was supposed to be a tag originally and then there was a series of injuries… So when they presented the opportunity, hey, will you work with him one-on-one? I’m like, hell yes, I’ll work with him.”

The former WWE champion seemed delighted with the offer and took it with both hands. Later, Wight also revealed the story behind him injuring his nose.

The Former WWE Superstar states he asked the boxing legend to break his nose

On speaking on the show, the AEW star also shared the story behind Mayweather breaking his nose. The former WWE star admitted he asked the boxing legend to punch him. He also explained that he didn’t ask Mayweather to literally break his nose but to tap it. Paul Wight said:

“It was a shoot. He punched me in the nose, I told him to break it… I’m sorry, I guess I said, ‘Yeah, go ahead and punch my nose’. I said not to shove it down the back of my head, but if you can tap it, [go ahead].”

The AEW star didn’t want to miss the chance to work with one of the greatest fighters of all time. In fact, Paul Wight appreciated the fact that he shared the spotlight with the undefeated boxing legend.

