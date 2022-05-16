“It’s the sad clown thing” – Cody Rhodes Confesses what he really feels about his Stardust character in WWE

Recently, Cody Rhodes talked about his Stardust gimmick and confessed to being embarrassed by the outlandish persona.

After he made his Wrestlemania 38 return, The American Nightmare himself revealed that he did not want to play Stardust again. In fact, this was the one request Cody Rhodes did to WWE management upon his return.

Talking about his Stardust character, Cody revealed that he used to wear his Stardust costume during media interviews as the outlandish persona was embarrassing for him.

“I was so embarrassed” Cody Rhodes on his Stardust Gimmick

The American Nightmare appeared on the Broken Skull Sessions and revealed a lot of things about that gimmick. Rhodes stated that he used to remain in character during his talks with the journalists. Cody performed in WWE as Stardust between June 2014 and May 2016.

Although he received praise for his commitment, the gimmick and the outlandish persona felt like an embarrassment to the two-time WWE Intercontinental Champion.

Cody said:

“I was so embarrassed. I talk about the good side of Stardust and I really do mean it, but I was so embarrassed by this that I’d do appearances in full gimmick. People would be like, ‘Oh, it’s the commitment.’ No, it’s the fact that I can’t bring myself to be Cody and tell them, ‘I’m also Stardust.’ It’s the sad clown thing.”

At the same time, The American Nightmare is glad that he played the gimmick

While talking on the Stone Cold Steve Austin’s show, The 36-year-old talked about his family issues and how Stardust was a blessing in disguise at that time. Cody Rhodes is the son of WWE Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes who passed away in 2015.

The American Nightmare talked about that time and how being behind the paint was a good place for him to be. The two-time Intercontinental Champion said:

“This was a good place to be, behind the paint. I don’t know how many times people have heard that, but I needed to be here. I wasn’t ready to be Cody Rhodes. Everything at home was terrible. We lost Dusty unexpectedly. I didn’t know how to handle that, didn’t know what to do with my mom.”

If there’s one thing @steveaustinBSR can appreciate, it’s a good home bar. 🍻 An all-new #BrokenSkullSessions with @CodyRhodes streams this Friday exclusively on @peacockTV in the U.S. and WWE Network everywhere else! pic.twitter.com/ze9BXGGwDL — WWE (@WWE) May 4, 2022

From co-founding AEW to making a spectacular comeback to WWE, Cody Rhodes has come a long way. Rhodes is back in WWE and is believed to be the one to dethrone The Head of the Table.

Cody Rhodes will be facing his Wresmania 38 opponent Seth Freakin Rollins at this year’s WrestleMania Backlash. The American Nightmare might be the next in line to face Roman Reigns for the title later this year.

For More Wrestling News, Click Here.