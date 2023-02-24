John Cena Once Slept With a 280lbs Female Fan on a Dare From the WWE Roster

John Cena’s stardom in Hollywood didn’t come easy, nor was his success in WWE low-hanging fruit. But, at this juncture in his career, John Cena has done it all! From winning the top titles in WWE to doing blockbuster movies in Hollywood, The Champ is simply living a fairy-tale life. It’s also no secret that the leader of the Cenation is a real charmer and has dated multiple WWE divas in the past. That said, John Cena once charmed a 280lbs woman one night.

In his rookie years, John Cena made it to the roster representing the Ruthless Aggression Era in the ring against Kurt Angle on his first night on SmackDown, however, his character was rather lackluster. The gimmick of The Doctor of Thugonomics is what saved John Cena’s floundering career.

After the gimmick change, Cena never looked back and became the torchbearer of the promotion for many years. It was during his peak that he was dared by the entire roster to sleep with a large woman. Not only did John Cena accept the challenge, but he also enjoyed his experience.

John Cena once had a one-night stand with a 280lbs female fan on a dare

Speaking on The Howard Stern Show in 2006, John Cena, who was the then-WWE Champion, revealed that he had a “great” s*xual experience with a large woman. The sixteen-time World Champion also stated that it was originally a challenge thrown at him by the locker room boys. On being asked if the woman was pretty, John said that she had a “nice smile”.

“Believe it or not, there was an instance not too long ago where I hit the 280 mark. She took me home. I didn’t take her home,” said John Cena.

“Well, first, it was kind of a challenge set out to me by the entire roster. And it was like, it was a thing where, ‘you won’t do it.’

Then she walks away, and then the boys start getting on, ‘yeah, you won’t do it.’

And I said, ‘not only will I do it, I’ll enjoy it.’ And I did. It was a great night,” Cena added.

Mr. Make-A-Wish also made it clear that he doesn’t discriminate between pretty and ugly women, and that he genuinely enjoys his experience. Well, his days of skirt-chasing are a thing of the past as Cena is happily married to the love of his life, Shay Shariatzadeh.

John Cena is set to make WWE appearance ahead of WrestleMania 39

The wrestler-turned-actor last competed in the ring on December 30th, 2022 when he teamed up with Kevin Owens and squared off against the Bloodline, and led his team to victory. WWE recently announced that the WWE legend is slated to make an appearance on Monday Night Raw on March 6th.

Interestingly, John Cena will most likely cross paths with his rumored WrestleMania opponent, Austin Theory.

Sixteen-time World Champion @JohnCena makes his triumphant return to #WWERaw on MARCH 6 during The Road to #WrestleMania! 👋 pic.twitter.com/E0F2xXVC8N — WWE (@WWE) February 20, 2023

The United States Champion has been talking a lot of smack about Cena in his absence. It remains to be seen if their story develops on Raw and sets the tone for their WrestleMania match.

Click here for more wrestling news.