John Cena Recalls Almost Bursting in Tears During His Entrance On WWE Raw

John Cena’s appearance on March 5th on Raw was well-received by his fans in Boston Massachusetts. This was his first-ever appearance in 2023. The Cenation leader was last seen on the final episode of SmackDown in 2022 where he teamed up with Kevin Owens against the Bloodline. During his entrance, while John was at the ramp, he almost burst into tears at the response from the capacity crowd. It was an emotional moment for him and his fans.

In a typical fashion, John unfurled the “Never Give Up” towel and made his way into the ring with the same energy as before. The following day, the sixteen-time World Champion explained why he felt like he was going to cry on the ramp during his entrance. According to him, he was at a loss for words.

John Cena explains why he felt so emotional on Raw during his entrance

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, John Cena recalled feeling emotional on Raw. While the nostalgia of his appearance sent chills down his fans’ spines, he experienced the same at that moment. According to John, the thought that it could be his last time doing it almost made him cry. The 45-year-old was conspicuously holding his face to suppress his emotions.

Last night was the first time I entered the arena and had the thought that it might be the last time. I’ll never be able to put into words how much I love the #WWEUniverse https://t.co/FR5T3r1tld — John Cena (@JohnCena) March 7, 2023

Nevertheless, Austin Theory came down, much to the dismay of the fans and challenged John Cena to a match at WrestleMania 39 with his US title at stake. But Theory got more than he bargained for. Not only did Cena accept his challenge, but he also obliterated Theory with some harsh words. The match is now officially slated for the Grandest Stage.

John Cena will make his first PLE appearance at WrestleMania 39 since 2021

In 2021, at SummerSlam PLE, John Cena battled Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship in a losing effort. Since then, John has seldom wrestled. In fact, he has since, never wrestled on a PLE. WrestleMania 39 will mark his first wrestling match on a PLE after SummerSlam 2021.

At this juncture in his storied career, the wrestling legend has nothing left to prove. He has nailed down a Hall of Fame career and is simply doing a favor for the WWE by putting over young talents.

