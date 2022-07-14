Wrestling

“His legacy and position were preserved” – Kenny Omega makes a shocking revelation regarding Cody Rhodes and AEW’s Video Game

Cody Rhodes AEW's video game
Yasser Ayaz

Previous Article
James Harden wants $10 million for his iconic beard to disappear off the face of the earth
Next Article
Former WWE superstar Chris Masters may be one of the strongest wrestlers ever
WWE Latest News
Becky Lynch WWE
“I miss you” – Becky Lynch sends a heartfelt message to injured WWE Superstar

Reacting to a tweet from an injured WWE Superstar, Becky Lynch sends a heartfelt message…