“His legacy and position were preserved” – Kenny Omega makes a shocking revelation regarding Cody Rhodes and AEW’s Video Game

Former AEW Champion Kenny Omega recently opened up about AEW’s Video Game and confirmed Cody Rhodes’ inclusion.

In 2020, AEW announced its first-ever console game and revealed that the game will be developed by Yukes, a Japanese developer. Earlier this year, the game also got its official name. The video game will be called AEW Fight Forever and will feature many stars from the current AEW roster.

However, many fans were doubtful about the presence of the American Nightmare in AEW’s video game. Given the fact that Cody Rhodes was one of the founding members of AEW, the question did make sense. But, the former 3-time TNT champion left the company earlier this year and signed with WWE.

Recently, AEW superstar Kenny Omega talked about the game and gave some clarification regarding the American Nightmare.

Kenny Omega confirms AEW’s video game will feature The American Nightmare

In his recent conversation with Sports Illustrated, Kenny Omega discussed his recent injuries, AEW-NJPW’s Forbidden Door, and many more topics. However, the former AEW champion also provided major updates related to AEW’s video game.

The Cleaner made a shocking revelation about his former AEW fellow, Cody Rhodes. Kenny Omega confirmed Cody will be in AEW’s first-ever video game. Omega further stated he was passionate about preserving the legacy of the former 3-time TNT champion.

Moreover, the AEW star also disclosed some new details about AEW Fight Forever. He said:

“This may come as a surprise to people, but Cody is still in the game. I was very passionate about making sure his legacy and position within the company were preserved… The game is going to reflect a lot of that, even though our locker room is ever-changing.”

The American Nightmare made a stupendous comeback to WWE earlier this year

Cody left WWE in 2016 following the issues related to his booking in the company. However, he made a name for himself and eventually became one of the founding members of AEW. But, after working there for three years, the American Nightmare left and re-signed with WWE.

Nevertheless, this time it wasn’t the old Cody playing around with the Stardust gimmick, it was the arrival of The American Nightmare to WWE. Cody Rhodes made his come back after six-year and did so in style. At this year’s Wrestlemania, Cody came in as the surprise opponent for Seth Rollins and defeated him through pinfall.

Anyway, a few days before his recent Hell in a Cell classic against Seth Rollins, Cody suffered a torn pectoral and had to go through surgery. WWE took to Twitter to disclose that The American Nightmare will be out of action for at least nine months. The American Nightmare is also rumored to return at the Royal Rumble PPV, next year.

