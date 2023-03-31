Logan Paul Leaked WrestleMania 39 Entrance Will Jog Your Memory to WrestleMania XII

Let’s call a spade a spade and admit that Logan Paul has achieved more as a rookie in WWE already than most wrestlers do after years. The Maverick received a title shot against Roman Reigns in his third outing. Although he did not emerge as the victor, he took The Tribal Chief to the limit. Paul is preparing for his first-ever WrestleMania match. By the looks of it, it seems WWE is planning a riveting entrance for the YouTuber-turned-wrestler. His entrance also seems to be inspired by a WWE legend.

So far, Logan Paul’s rivalry with Seth Rollins has picked up a lot of steam in the lead-up to the Show of Shows. After handing Rollins an embarrassing elimination at the Royal Rumble, Paul added insult to injury by costing Rollins his match at Elimination Chamber. Seth Rollins is looking for redemption come Sunday.

Logan Paul’s special entrance for WrestleMania is inspired by a WWE Hall of Famer

Logan Paul’s entrance for WrestleMania isn’t unprecedented but, it hasn’t been done since WrestleMania 12. A Twitter user leaked Paul preparing for his entrance on the set of WrestleMania 39.

In the clip, Paul seems to be harnessed to a rope and is eventually pulled up about 30 feet high in the air. Shades of Shawn Michaels’ entrance at WrestleMania 12.

Logan Paul’s WrestleMania Entrance is so freaking aweeesomeee#WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/jbXB0FbESz — Ankit (@ankitiwf) March 31, 2023

The Heart Break Kid made his way into the ring in the same fashion, sliding down from the zip line before his Ironman match against Bret Hart.

Interestingly, Logan Paul has trained under the tutelage of Shawn Michaels. It makes sense that Paul is trying to emulate the charismatic personality of the Hall of Famer through his entrance. It’s certain to garner him a huge pop from the WWE Universe.

Logan Paul reveals his contract is going to expire after WrestleMania 39

Logan Paul signed a multi-event deal with WWE last year in June. And his performance has left nothing to be desired. However, the Social Media megastar revealed that his contract with the company is in a homestretch.

While speaking on his podcast “IMPAULSIVE”, the 27-year-old revealed that his contract is set to expire this WrestleMania. Let’s point out that WrestleMania is on the same day as his birthday. It remains to be seen if Triple H gifts Logan Paul another contract soon.

Logan Paul’s WWE contract expires after Wrestlemania pic.twitter.com/37MpghWHxp — WrestlingWorldCC (@WrestlingWCC) March 29, 2023

“It’s so crazy. It’s like the epitome of everything that I was doing my entire life… I want to lean into it, my contract ends this WrestleMania. My rookie year is about to be up,” said Paul.

