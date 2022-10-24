Logan Paul Says Cutting a Promo in WWE “One of the Hardest Things”

YouTuber-turned-WWE superstar Logan Paul recently opened up about the difficulties he faces while delivering a promo.

Logan Paul showcased excellent in-ring abilities at this year’s WrestleMania, and a few months back, he signed a full-time contract with WWE. So far, Logan has wrestled only one official match, and that too at SummerSlam earlier this year.

However, in just two big performances, the YouTube Star has impressed many fans and critics. Even though he receives more boos than cheers, no one has doubted his athleticism in the ring.

However, during his recent chat with Fox’s Ryan Satin, the 27-year-old reflected on his journey as a WWE superstar. Logan Paul talked about his Crown Jewel match against Roman Reigns, his training, and much more. The social media sensation also shed light on the one thing he found hard to do in WWE.

Logan Paul talked about his inability to cut promos in WWE

During the show, the YouTube Star talked about the preparation he is doing for his second WWE match. Logan Paul revealed he is working on his six-packs and getting comfortable with the ring WWE built for him in Puerto Rico. The social media star appeared optimistic about his in-ring so far.

However, talking about his mic skills, Logan Paul confessed he needs to work on that aspect. The 27-year-old revealed he is not comfortable cutting promos while the crowd keeps heckling him. Lauding all the WWE stars for their mic work, Paul asserted that delivering a WWE promo is the hardest thing he has done. He stated:

“The physicality comes easy. Truly, what I [Logan Paul] need to work on, is my mic skills. I’m not comfortable on the mic… It’s very difficult. Doing WWE promos is one of the hardest things I have had to do…”

As every WWE veteran would say, delivering a good promo takes time and a lot of hard work. Logan Paul is just 27, and if he continues working the way he is, he will only get better with time. And how better can time and practice make you, The Tribal Chief is a living example.

The YouTube Star knocked out Bloodline’s Jey Uso recently

The recent episode of SmackDown Live saw Logan Paul making an appearance and cutting a promo regarding his upcoming Undisputed Title match. Although Roman Reigns was absent, his cousin Jey Uso attacked Paul by the end of the show.

Well, the social media sensation may be weak on the mic, but not in the ring. Before the hot-headed Uso could do any damage, Logan Paul knocked him out with a punch.

Anyway, the YouTuber/boxer/wrestler is all set to face the current top name in WWE next month. Let’s see, if Logan Paul can impress everyone again or ends up like every other opponent of Roman Reigns.

For More Wrestling News, Click Here.