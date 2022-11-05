Logan Paul Wants to Face the Rock at WrestleMania 39 After Dethroning Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel

Hollywood megastar Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is rumored to go one-on-one with Roman Reigns at the next Show of Shows. Even since Reigns became The Tribal Chief of The Bloodline, fans want him to face his cousin. However, there is one more WWE Superstar who has the desire to fight The Great One. Recently, YouTube Star Logan Paul named The Rock as his opponent of choice for WrestleMania 39.

In less than 48 hours, Paul will be wrestling for the biggest prize in the WWE company. At the upcoming Crown Jewel, the YouTube Star is challenging Roman Reigns for the Undisputed title. But it seems Paul already has an opponent in mind if he manages to pin The Head of the Table.

Logan Paul says his WrestleMania 39 opponent “has to be Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson”

The Social Media Star recently spoke with SportBible where he discussed his ongoing rivalry with Roman Reigns. He talked about Sami Zayn stating he was the one who walked him into the WWE. However, he added if The Honorary Uce tried to step up, he would kick his a**.

During the interview, Paul was also asked who he would like to face at WrestleMania 39 if he defeats Roman Reigns. Without wasting any time, Logan Paul named The Rock as his opponent for the next Showcase of Immortals.

The 27-year-old noted that there is a history between him and The Great One. Plus, The Rock is larger than life character, and Logan likes to face such personalities. So, if the YouTuber manages to win against Roman Reigns, his next opponent has to be The Rock. He stated:

“Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson baby… we have so much history. We go way back, and he’s larger than life man. I like taking on those types of personalities. So, it has to be Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson at WrestleMania.”

He also spoke about bringing his brother for his Crown Jewel match

At Crown Jewel, Logan Paul will not be facing just Roman Reigns, he will be up against the whole Bloodline. Speaking on the show, Logan Paul also discussed bringing his brother to help him during his upcoming match. He admitted that the thought had crossed his mind.

Logan Paul said although he has Jake Paul, KSI, and others, they are not full-time WWE superstars like The Bloodline members. So, to bring them, he has to pay them because they all are busy in their professions. Though he did not totally deny the idea of using some help of his own.

Nevertheless, defeating Roman Reigns will not be an easy task for the 27-year-old star. And if he somehow manages to pull off an upset, he will have the leverage to demand a match against The Rock. Let’s see if he manages to dethrone the current biggest superstar in WWE.

For More Wrestling News, Click Here.