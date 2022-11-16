Logan Paul Says He Texted Triple H to Book Him in a Match With John Cena as a “Birthday Present”

Logan Paul has been riding high after his recent success at WWE’s Crown Jewel pay-per-view. The 27-year-old YouTuber Star delivered an outstanding performance against Roman Reigns at the November 5th Saudi show. In just three matches, he has been so impressive that fans are wondering which top star he will face next. However, if you ask Logan Paul, he already has his eyes set on 16-time world champion John Cena.

Recently, reports came that said The Cenation Leader will wrestle a match at the upcoming Showcase of Immortals. Logan Paul took to his Twitter handle and expressed his desire to face John Cena.

Now, speaking on the latest episode of his ImPaulsive podcast, the YouTuber Star discussed the matter once again. In fact, Pual claimed he recently had a chat with WWE higher-ups regarding his WrestleMania 39 match.

Logan Paul says his match versus John Cena “would break the Internet”

Speaking on his show, Logan Paul recalled John Cena posting his picture on Instagram after his Crown Jewel classic. The YouTuber Star noted he has proved twice that a capable Internet kid versus a GOAT can draw big numbers. Paul added his match against Floyd Mayweather generated millions and Crown Jewel became WWE’s most-viewed international pay-per-view.

However, talking about John Cena, Logan Paul said when he read an article about the WWE icon, he reacted to it. The 27-year-old claimed his match against the Hollywood star would break the internet. In fact, the YouTuber asked Triple H if he wants to break the internet again. He further added that the next WrestleMania will be on his birthday.

Logan Paul then called out his WWE boss and asked for a match against John Cena as his birthday present. He stated:

“I think me [Logan Paul] versus John Cena would break the Internet. I texted Triple H right away, I said, ‘Do you wanna break the Internet again?’ That’s a dream matchup, dude. At WrestleMania, in LA, next year, on my birthday. Triple H… Give me a birthday present, and let me take out John Cena.”

Well, a lot might see that as overconfidence, but the Social Media Sensation has proved his worth in just three matches.

Logan Paul suffered multiple injuries during his Crown Jewel match

When WWE announced Logan Paul versus Roman Reigns for their recent Saudi Arabia show, many questioned the booking decision. However, the YouTuber proved everyone wrong with his 5-Star performance in the ring. From delivering moves to executing high-flying stunts perfectly, Paul was at his best.

In fact, he wrestled the latter part of his match with torn ligaments. After the match, Logan Paul revealed that his Crown Jewel classic gave him a torn meniscus and MCL, and potentially a torn ACL.

torn meniscus, MCL & potentially ACL happened halfway through the match. keep y’all updated 👍🏼 pic.twitter.com/3v5tpBABCk — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) November 6, 2022

Nevertheless, considering the recovery rate, the chances of Logan Paul facing John Cena at WrestleMania 39 appear very less. Who knows, if the 27-year-old manages to get a speedy recovery, anything is possible.

For More Wrestling News, Click Here.