“Logan Would KO Your Boy Roman Reigns Easy” – Jake Paul Fires Back at Paul Heyman for Namedropping Him on WWE SmackDown

Logan Paul’s younger brother Jake Paul shoots at Paul Heyman for mentioning him during a SmackDown Live segment.

The 9/16 episode of SmackDown saw Logan Paul opening the show and challenging Roman Reigns for a press conference. While The Tribal Chief was not on the show, Bloodline and the Wiseman Paul Heyman came out. Heyman slammed the YouTube Sensation for running his mouth on his Impaulsive podcast where he interviewed Roman Reigns recently. He even mentioned Logan’s brother Jake Paul saying he will be knocked out in his next UFC fight.

Well, it appears that the ‘Problem Child’ has not taken the words of Wiseman very kindly. Jake Paul took to social media and pinned down his reply to the Wiseman. He also made a bold prediction about what would his brother do to Roman Reigns.

Jake Paul calls out Paul Heyman; claims Logan can defeat Roman Reigns easily

The ‘Problem Child’ Jake Paul is scheduled to face the UFC icon Anderson Silva in the Octagon later this year on October 29. The 25-year-old YouTuber star has entered the UFC ring five times so far and is yet to be defeated.

Anyway, when Paul Heyman took shots at the elder brother, his younger one decided to respond. Jake took to Twitter and fired back at The Tribal Chief’s Wiseman. He stated that his brother will knock out their Tribal Chief very easily. Jake mocked Paul Heyman the same way he mocked Logan Paul during the segment on Smackdown. He tweeted:

No disrespect Heyman but Logan would KO your boy Roman Reigns easy …@WWERomanReigns pic.twitter.com/R3BHlhF8ig — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) September 17, 2022

Although the feud between Roman Reigns and Logan Paul is still a surprise for a lot of fans, it is getting interesting. In fact, in the very first confrontation, WWE decided to give a personal touch to the storyline. It will be interesting to see at which Premium Live Event will it conclude.

The Wiseman was out of WWE TV since this year’s SummerSlam

Roman Reigns went one-on-one with Brock Lesnar at this year’s SummerSlam in a Last Man Standing match. During the match, Brock delivered an F5 to Heyman sending him through the announcer’s table. Since then, the Wiseman was out of action and was absent from Bloodline’s onscreen appearances. In fact, Roman Reigns faced Drew McIntyre at the Clash At The Castle PPV without Heyman on his side.

However, Heyman made his comeback in the same episode Logan Paul came to lay out the challenge. Now that cousin Solo Sikoa has also joined his Bloodline, The Tribal Chief would certainly require the wisdom of his Special Counsel.

Anyway, there are rumors speculating that WWE might be going for a Logan Paul vs Roman Reigns at the upcoming Crown Jewel PPV. If that turns out to be true, the YouTube star’s second match as a WWE superstar will be against The Head of the Table.

