“They’re working all this out right now” – WWE are still working on the developments regarding the Unified WWE Universal Championship

The recent developments in the company of WWE suggest that WWE is still unclear about the Unified WWE Universal Championship.

In the main event of WrestleMania 38, Roman Reigns unified the Universal Championships with WWE. But the latest developments in WWE on the Unified WWE Universal Championship suggest that the company is still unclear about the roadway ahead.

It is been learnt that the company has no plans yet about what has to be done with its top prize going forward. Roman Reigns was tight-lipped about what he will do on RAW after WrestleMania 38. He only nodded at The Usos unifying the two tag team championships shortly on SmackDown.

No plans about unifying both the championships

It was reported long back that the company would only introduce a new one to still have top prizes on both shows. It was studied that WWE had not thought about unifying both the championships. But from The Mat Men Podcast’s Andrew Zarian it is been understood that there is an uncertainty revolving around it.

“As far as I know, and this is something I was told, it hasn’t been decided yet on how they’re doing this. Like, the concept of how they’re going to do this unified title thing, I don’t think they’ve decided if he’s going to be on Raw every week or every other week. It hasn’t been set yet. They’re working all this out right now on how they’re going to play this out.” (h/t Cageside Seats).

Was in the year 2013 the unification of WWE’s two world championships took place. It was WWE wrestler Randy Orton who unified the two championships. The wrestler had combined WWE and World Heavyweight Championships.

Post then, a new Universal Championship wouldn’t pop up until the summer of 2016. However, the broadcast of the Raw and SmackDown was done by NBCUniversal. The broadcast was been done without being any type of a brand split. Now, FOX broadcasts the SmackDown and the brand split has stuck around since 2016.

Roman Reigns would hold both the championships

Paul Heyman, in his recent post on Instagram, spoke his mind. He felt that at the end of WrestleMania Roman Reigns would hold both the championships. He said,

“From every angle of this same moment, ALL TIME GREATNESS PERSONIFIED, ON DISPLAY FOR THE ENTIRE WORLD TO ACKNOWLEDGE!

“You may be asking ‘what was going through your mind(s)?’ I humbly submit that as this frame was captured, the mindset became, ‘every dream we had when we embarked on this journey together has been realized. Now, the truly exciting part … new dreams, new pursuits, new realizations of those visions.’ You’ve only seen us get started. Our ambitions cannot be contained!”

