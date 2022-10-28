Mick Foley Reveals the Original Finish for His Brutal 1999 “I Quit Match” Against the Rock

WWE Legend Mick Foley recently revealed how his 1999 I Quit Match against The Rock was initially supposed to end.

“The Hardcore Legend” Mick Foley is well-known for the brutal matches he has been a part of in his iconic career. In 1999, the Hall of Famer wrestled a brutal against The Rock at the Royal Rumble PPV. In an I Quit Match, Mick Foley defended his WWF championship against The Great One.

The finish of the match saw The Rock hitting Foley with multiple chair shots on the head. While The Hardcore Legend was lifeless on the floor, a pre-recorded audio of him saying “I Quit” was played.

However, the match was not supposed to end like that. It would have actually been more dramatic and also involved Mick Foley’s children.

On a recent episode of his “Foley Is Pod” podcast, the Hall of Famer recalled the famous match and shared the actual plans.

The original idea was The Rock would make Mick Foley quit in front of his kids

While speaking on the show, The Hall of Famer revealed that WWE had a different ending planned for his I Quit match against The Rock. Mick Foley stated that originally, he would have looked out in the crowd and seen his children in fear. So, to avoid their suffering, he would have said I quit.

“The original finish was going to be me looking out into the crowd seeing the concern and fear in my children’s eyes. Then, I was going to quit so they wouldn’t have to suffer through any more of that.” Foley said.

However, many other factors came into play, and the ending had to be altered. Mick Foley stated his kids thought of him as an unstoppable force and had also met The Rock earlier. He said they idolized The Great One, and he had guaranteed that he wouldn’t hurt their father.

So, the Hall of Famer wasn’t sure if he would get the intended reaction from his children. Eventually, the finish was changed, and he had to bear eleven lethal chair shots from The Rock instead.

The Hardcore Legend once admitted they might have taken things too far that night

If you talk about one of the most brutal matches in WWE history, the 1999 bout between The Rock and Mick Foley will be there. Primarily because of the ending where The Great One delivered more shots than he was supposed to. The Hall of Famer was literally knocked out unconscious by the end of the match.

However, last year, Mick Foley took to social media and remembered the famous match on its 22nd anniversary. He also wrote an interesting caption that said they might have gone a little too far that day. The Rock also replied to the post with a message thanking The Hardcore Legend.

For months this was such an elaborate and dare say, ‘nuanced’ storyline and build up to this hyper brutal ending. Two of the nicest men in pro wrestling doing the most savage and brutal things. That’s the smiling irony.

That’s our DNA.

Thank you Mick “for the house” 🙏🏾🖤 https://t.co/bUC7yQUM7h — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) January 24, 2021

