Real Reason Why Mick Foley Wore A Mask During The Late 90s

Wrestling Legend Mick Foley once shared the story about why he sported a mask during his initial days in WWE.

“The Hardcore Legend” Mick Foley is well-known for not only his brutal matches but also for the multiple personas he portrayed. In the ring, he was Cactus Jack, Dude Love, and also Mankind, under which he made his WWE debut. And if you consider Mick Foley a gimmick, then the Hall of Famer had four personalities.

However, the mask he wore during the late 90s wasn’t originally meant for him.

In his appearance with Inside The Ropes in 2020, The Hardcore Legend remembered his iconic rivalry with The Undertaker. Foley talked about his arrival in WWE and also shared how he ended up wearing a mask.

The mask Mick Foley wore was a prototype for The Undertaker

Speaking on the show, Mick Foley revealed that initially Vince McMahon didn’t like him. However, Jim Ross kept pitching his name in the meetings. Eventually, he agreed but decided to drop his old Cactus Jack gimmick. Instead, he brought Foley as Mankind.

The Hardcore Legend then went on to share the story behind his iconic mask.

Mick Foley stated that in 1996, The Undertaker fractured his orbital bone. But rather than taking time off, he decided to wrestle wearing a mask for some time.

Still, Vince McMahon did not want The Deadman to wear an ordinary mask. So, the creative team came up with some prototypes. Eventually, the Phantom of the Opera mask was finalized.

However, there was one more prototype that Vince McMahon liked but wasn’t used. Mick Foley revealed that the mask Mankind wore was the one that they didn’t use for The Undertaker. He said:

“One of the prototypes they did not use that Mr. McMahon liked was the mask that ended up becoming the Mankind mask.”

Mick Foley credited all the success of his Mankind gimmick to The Undertaker. In fact, he stated that if it was not for him, there would have been no Mankind.

The Hardcore Legend’s last in-ring appearance came in 2012

Mick Foley may have appeared in WWE a bit late, but in a short period, he established himself as a legend. In fact, Mankind was one of the best things in WWE during the Monday Night Wars.

Wrestling and delivering excellent matches through the 90s and 2000s, Foley wrestled his last WWE match in 2012. The Hardcore Legend appeared at the 2012 Royal Rumble pay-per-view at #7 and eliminated three superstars.

Nevertheless, Mick Foley may not have had a prolonged run like The Undertaker, but he has still been a part of many iconic matches. Be it with a legend like Taker or young talent like Randy Orton, Foley in his prime was something to watch.

