More Spoilers Regarding Upcoming Promo Between Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman on SmackDown

WrestleMania 39 is just one month away and Cody Rhodes is gearing up to be put to the ultimate test against Roman Reigns. So far, the feud between the two men has picked up a lot of steam. A couple of weeks ago, ahead of Elimination Chamber, Paul Heyman made it personal with Cody Rhodes in their promo on Raw. Heyman took things far by claiming that Cody was his father, Dusty Rhodes’ favorite son, but Roman Reigns was the son he always wanted.

Following Heyman’s scathing statement, The American Nightmare promised him that he would make it “personal” with Roman Reigns.

It was later reported that the promo was played by ear. Paul Heyman is, undoubtedly, an expert in delivering riveting promos, but Roman Reigns is going to have to bear the brunt of Heyman’s remarks come Friday Night on Smackdown when he comes face-to-face with Cody Rhodes.

A new report states that the company has allowed Roman Reigns, Paul Heyman, and Cody Rhodes to design their own script for their promo on SmackDown.

Roman Reigns, Paul Heyman, and Cody Rhodes will reportedly be “in charge” of their promo on SmackDown

According to The Wrestling Blog, the Creative Team has allowed the trio to come up with their own script for their promo on SmackDown. However, they will have to run it with the Creative team before delivering it.

Since this will be their first face-to-face interaction ahead of WrestleMania, it will take a lot for the two to keep themselves from going into a frenzy.

I received some information that Creative Team has completely give the green light to Roman Reigns, Paul Heyman, and Cody Rhodes to be the ones in charge of their segment (Promo) tomorrow. They will go over it with Creative team, but they have been allowed to be in charge of it — The Wrestling Blog (@WrestlingBlog_) March 3, 2023

Something has got to give if Roman Reigns takes a personal dig at Cody Rhodes as Paul Heyman did.

Roman Reigns teases his imminent confrontation with Cody Rhodes on his social media

Cody Rhodes has moved mountains in his career to arrive at the main event status in WWE. At Royal Rumble, after a spectacular performance, The American Nightmare punched his ticket to face the Tribal Chief at the grandest stage.

And, make no mistake, Roman Reigns has been paying attention to Rhodes’ moves. Taking to Twitter, Roman Reigns addressed his imminent face-to-face confrontation with Cody Rhodes on SmackDown.

Cody Rhodes is also slated to face Solo Sikoa on March 12 at a live event. It remains to be seen if Reigns and Rhodes’ first-ever confrontation ahead of their showdown at WrestleMania leads to physicality.

