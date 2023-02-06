When Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Trolled John Cena and ‘The Marine’

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and John Cena, in their own right, are two of the greatest wrestlers of all time in WWE. While The Rock helped define The Attitude Era in WWE, John Cena became the poster boy of the PG Era. The Rock’s career has been a blueprint for other wrestlers who also aspire to be Hollywood actors. After the Great One forayed into Hollywood full-time, John Cena followed suit. But before John Cena made it to Hollywood full tilt, he carried the weight of Vince McMahon’s company on his shoulder while The Rock was gone.

It made sense when WWE pitted two of its greatest wrestlers against each other at WrestleMania 28 for the first time. Although the Brahma Bull defeated Cena in their first-ever WrestleMania match, John Cena bounced back the following WrestleMania by defeating The Rock.

Their legendary feud is recognized as one of the history-making rivalries in all of sports entertainment. But way before their rivalry started, The Rock roasted John Cena at the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony in 2008.

The Rock pokes fun at John Cena at Hall of Fame 2008

In 2008, Dwayne Johnson made his appearance in Orlando, Florida to induct his father Rocky Johnson into the WWE Hall of Fame. The Rock’s presence at the event was well-received by the crowd at the event.

In typical fashion, the eight-time WWE Champion poked fun at his former co-workers including Triple H, Chris Jericho, and John Cena. At the time, John Cena had starred in his first-ever movie, The Marine. The People’s Champ roasted John Cena by referring to his movie as an “illegal torture”.

“There was some trouble this year, there was this big controversy with the WWE and illegal torture. I don’t know if you heard about it, not too many people heard about it, but apparently, they would find Iraqi insurgents, they’d sit them down, they’d tie them up, and they’d make them watch copies of the DVD, The Marine,” joked The Rock

The camera immediately panned to John Cena, who had an oops look on his face. The crowd went wild as The Rock owned John Cena. Cena then bowed down to the Rock’s joke. The Rock further winked at Cena and joked about himself doing the movie Doom.

The Rock may make his appearance at WrestleMania 39

The WWE Universe was left disappointed after there was no sign of The Rock at the Royal Rumble. The Great One’s return has been heavily speculated for months. The Rock was even rumored to win the Rumble and face his cousin Roman Reigns at the show of shows this year.

However, it was also reported that The Rock backed out as he feels he is not in apt shape to wrestle. A recent report from Wrestling Observer Newsletter states that there is still a chance for The Rock to make an appearance on the grandest stage, but it’s highly unlikely for him to wrestle a match.

According to the report, The Rock may wrestle a three-minute impromptu match or just do an angle. Regardless, we cannot rule out his return at WrestleMania 39. Interestingly, John Cena is certain to return to WrestleMania and is slated to go one-on-one with Austin Theory.

