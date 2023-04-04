NBA Legend Shaquille O’Neal Shares a Snippet From Snoop Dogg Iconic Spot At WrestleMania 39

WrestleMania 39 is finally done and dusted. With Triple H at the helm of the Creative, the grandest spectacle in wrestling left nothing to be desired. Snoop Dogg and The Miz unmistakably did a phenomenal job as the show hosts. The WWE Universe had a whale of a time seeing Snoop Dogg turn on his co-host. The Doggfather is receiving praise for thinking on his feet on Night 2. Dogg’s close friend, Shaquille O’Neal, took to his social media to post a clip of the iconic spot.

After turning on The Miz on Night 1 by making his impromptu match official against the returning Pat McAfee, The Miz had a bone to pick with Snoop Dogg on Night 2. The Miz and the fans were gobsmacked when Shane O Mac’s music hit.

As expected, The Miz was going to have his work cut out for him once again. However, during the match, Shane O Mac botched a leapfrog and injured himself legitimately. Fans were confused at this point. But Snoop Dogg came to the rescue.

Shaquille O’Neal posts Snoop Dogg’s iconic WrestleMania 39 spot on his social media

Snoop and Shaq go way back. They have both been a fixture in WWE due to their iconic appearances. Taking to his Instagram story, Shaquille O’Neal posted a clip of Snoop Dogg knocking out The Miz and delivering The People’s Elbow. The Gangsta rapper truly saved the spot when Shane McMahon was unable to continue.

The NBA legend shared the clip on his page to give props to Snoop for his presence of mind. The respect between the two icons is mutual. Snoop Dogg has also expressed his admiration for Shaquille O’Neal in the past.

Snoop Dogg says he is “inspired” by Shaquille O’Neal

It’s a well-known fact that Shaquille O’Neal is among the most successful NBA legends. His success went beyond his NBA career. Big Shamrock has made a fortune through various investments and endorsements. Shaq’s brilliant business mind stands as an inspiration to millions of his followers, including Snoop Dogg.

Speaking on the IMPAULSIVE podcast, Snoop Dogg confessed that he is “chasing” Shaquille O’Neal due to his excellence in business after NBA.

“I’m chasing Shaquille O’Neal right now. Shaq got so many motherf*****g commercials and businesses, and this is my friend. When I say I’m chasing him, it’s for the right reasons.

“I’m just inspired by him. I love how he took his basketball career, put it on pause, and took his business. You forget he was a basketball player based off of how business-minded he became.”

Dogg stated that he admires Shaq’s prowess in business. The WWE Hall of Famer praised Shaq for putting his NBA career on pause and still making a lot of money through commercials and businesses.

