Rob Van Dam Shoots at CM Punk for His Post-All Out Conduct; Says He Has a Big Ego

WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam recently gave his honest thoughts about CM Punk and his post-AEW All Out media scrum controversy.

Last month’s post-All Out media scum saw CM Punk verbally burying stars like Kenny Omega, Adam Page, and The Young Bucks which led to a backstage brawl. All the men involved in the dispute are currently under suspension and undergoing an investigation. Punk’s actions were criticized heavily by many and it appears, WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam (RVD) is also one of them.

Recently, RVD appeared on Inside The Ropes show where he talked about the current suspended AEW superstar. He gave his take on the whole controversy and also shared his experience working with Punk.

Rob Van Dam slammed CM Punk saying he really believes he is the best in the world

While speaking on the show, RVD was asked for his opinion on last month’s post-All Out Media scrum. The Hall of Famer stated that CM Punk has as big of an ego as anyone in the industry. Rob Van Dam noted that the 2-time AEW champion really believes what he says in the ring. CM Punk says he is the best in the world and believes that in a literal way.

Moreover, the Hall of Famer compared Punk to a stripper to properly explain his statements. He said he learned something long ago that even a stripper can be fun to be with. But only if she leaves her gimmick at work and comes home like a normal being. He said:

“[CM] Punk probably has as big of an ego as anybody I can think of that I met in the business… I [RVD] learned years ago, that strippers can be fun to date, as long as they can leave the gimmick at work and not bring it home and be normal at home.”

Rob Van Dam – CM Punk “Probably Has As Big An Ego” As Anyone I’ve Met In Wrestling https://t.co/ut6Rh11UaA — Inside The Ropes (@Inside_TheRopes) October 15, 2022

The Hall of Famer also shared his time working with CM Punk in ECW

Speaking on the show, RVD stated that he does not know CM Punk very well personally but tried to explain the energy he felt around him. The veteran went down memory lane and shared an incident from 2006. It was the time when both were in ECW and Rob Van Dam was suspended for 30 days. The Hall of Famer stated that when he came back, Punk had taken over as the locker room leader.

Rob Van Dan explained how there are some people who love to take control and move forward. And talking about Punk, RVD stated he is rigid and very less flexible about his code of ethics and lives by strict guidelines.

Anyway, it is pretty evident that RVD isn’t a fan of CM Punk’s attitude. Although he admitted people with such an attitude make it to the top, he didn’t approve of the idea of taking what you say in the ring too literally.

For More Wrestling News, Click Here.