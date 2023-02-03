Nick Khan Claims “Vince McMahon Will Be Gone for Good” After Selling WWE

Vince McMahon stormed himself back into the WWE Board of Directors at the start of this year. After about six months of retirement, the former WWE CEO came back for the upcoming media rights deal and help facilitate the sale of the company. And ever since his return, everyone has been wondering when he will be back in the creative. Well, according to Nick Khan, that’s not what Vince McMahon is planning.

During the investor’s call on February 2, the WWE CEO came across various big questions about the company’s future. Nick Khan was asked whether Vince McMahon will step down from WWE again if a sale is made.

“Yes, without question.” Nick Khan contended about Vince McMahon

Answering the question, the current WWE CEO immediately said yes. Nick Khan claimed Vince McMahon will leave WWE once the sale is done. In fact, Mr. Khan feels there’s no question of him not leaving after selling WWE. He also stated that this is what Vince had told the WWE Board and the management.

According to Nick, all of this is about shareholder value. More than the role, Vince’s arrival is to maximize the opportunity. He stated:

“Yes, without question. [Vince McMahon] He’s declared it to the [WWE] Board. He’s declared it to us in management. It’s all about shareholder value. Obviously, he is a shareholder, so it’s not about what role he’ll have, it’s about maximizing that value opportunity.”

Well, despite Vince saying he is back only to sell WWE, nobody is buying that. Many WWE fans and wrestling pundits believe the 77-year-old will be back into the creative soon.

As far as the sale of WWE is concerned, reports claim it could happen in the next three to six months. As of now, it’s tough to pin a name for who will be buying the billion-dollar company.

In terms of earnings, WWE has been breaking many records in the recent times

Ever since Vince retired and Triple H took over, WWE has broken many previous gate records. In fact, the recent Royal Rumble pay-per-view earned over $7.7 million and broke the past record by over 50%. Be it sponsorship, merchandise sale, or ticket sales, despite all the backstage drama, WWE is making huge profits. And in the last quarter of 2022, WWE earnings saw a jump of 5% and made around $325.3 million.

Nevertheless, considering what Nick Khan said, Vince McMahon will be done from WWE for good after the sale. Fans will see that as a win, as Triple H might still be running the creative. However, from what’s been learned from the last few weeks, anything can happen in WWE within 24 hours.

