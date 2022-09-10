“No One Thought I Would” – Nikki Bella Opens Up About Her ‘Painful’ Break Up With WWE Superstar John Cena

The then-fiance of John Cena, Nikki Bella opens up about her break up with WWE Superstar John Cena. Calls it painful.

The then-fiance of John Cena, Nikki Bella opens up about her break up with WWE Superstar John Cena. The couple faced a painful breakup back in the year 2018. Nikki opened up about the breakup during the promotion of their new series Biography: WWE Legends.

Currently, Bella is engaged to Russian Dancing With the Stars’ pro Artem Chigvintsev. At the same time, the WWE wrestler turned actor John Cena is engaged to Shay Shariatzadeh. Cena got hitched to Shay for a second time when the couple held their second wedding in Vancouver.

Nikki opened up about the matter during a chat with ET. The pro wrestler shared that the decision to break her engagement was not an easy task. Cena and Nikki were in a relationship for a span of six years. The couple has broken up after being engaged for a year.

Bella said that one can almost wish it was bad because it’s so much easier to walk away. She further said that she thinks a lot of women get into this situation when it’s like, ‘I love this person, but I don’t know if it’s right for my life,’ and that’s a hard thing.

Nikki Bella opens up about her break up with WWE Superstar John Cena

Nikki further said that at times in life everyone meets amazing people, but everyone is just meant to live a different life. She further said that she just got this feeling so deep in her gut of, like, ‘I need to walk away.’ And no one thought she would and also said that it was hitting her very hard.

She also said that even though it was painful and even traumatizing she just knew it was right. The pro wrestler is now happily engaged to Artem and also shares a son Matteo, who turns 2 soon, with her fiance.

“I think a lot of women get into this situation when it’s like, ‘I love this person. But, I don’t know if it’s right for my life.’ And, that’s a hard thing. Sometimes we meet amazing people. But, we’re just meant to live a different life. I just got this feeling so deep in my gut of, like, ‘I need to walk away.’ And no one thought I would. But, it was hitting me so hard. Even though it’s painful and even traumatizing, I just knew it was right,”