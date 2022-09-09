John Cena was considered to be made a part of legendary stable ‘Evolution’ before WWE went with Randy Orton instead

WWE veteran recently revealed why Randy Orton was considered over John Cena as a part of the iconic stable of WWE.

For decades the factions have always been a part of the world of wrestling. The factions like The Four Horsemen in Jim Crockett Promotions, Bullet Club in New Japan Pro Wrestling, and multi-man groups have played a larger part in establishing the identities of the promotions they work within. The original vision for many wrestling stables changes during the development process. It was similar to that of Hollywood blockbusters casting for their ensembles.

Before the company of WWE substituted the Knockout Artist for Roman Reigns, the Shield was initially pitched as a three-man tandem of Seth Rollins, Dean Ambrose, and Kassius Ohno. Chris Jericho imagined the group to be called The Fist. He then suggested the likes of MJF, Fenix, Pentagon Jr., and Anthony Ogogo be among the ranks. This came before he introduced The Inner Circle to AEW audiences.

Triple H’s Evolution even shot vignettes with Mark Jindrak before he was replaced with Batista. While mentioning Evolution, there exists an alternate universe where the star-studded faction includes a second 16-time world champion.

Why Randy Orton was considered over John Cena in Iconic WWE Stable

Former WWE writer Brian Gewirtz recently appeared on The Kurt Angle show. On the show, he revealed the topic stating that it was discussed for maybe under two minutes in a single writer’s meeting with Vince. But in a single meeting, in which there were hundreds, if not thousands, of meetings. He further said that it was during the Jindrak to Randy Orton. It was that who is going to be the fourth member of the Evolution period.

The veteran further continued and stated that he does not remember whether it was him who said it or was somebody else. He revealed that he might have said it, was, ‘What about that John Cena guy joining Evolution? What if we did that?’ Gewirtz stressed that Cena’s name was only brought up briefly. As he was quickly deemed too green to get such a prominent role.

‘He is just a little too goofy,’

Evolution would take two of Ohio Valley Wrestling’s blue-chip prospects Randy Orton and Batista and launch them into superstardom. The other two members of OVW’s acclaimed 2002 class, John Cena and Brock Lesnar would find success in their singles at the same time.

Lesnar immediately catapulted into the main event scene. While Cena floundered in the lower mid-card until he became the Doctor of Thuganomics. From there, Big Match John would go on to become one of the most decorated superstars in WWE history.

“And again, it was tossed around for a couple of minutes, and I think it was deemed that John, especially John at that particular time, hadn’t found himself yet. I think this was pre-rapping, John. This was, ‘Great match with Kurt, then what, John?’ Ruthless Aggression? Hmm, I don’t think so, you know. Maybe he is just a little too goofy. He just doesn’t fit; it was the kind of like the feedback back then,” said Gewirtz.