“You think Roman Reigns wants to work with Theory?” – Ex-WWE writer on Roman Reigns’ promo on RAW

WWE veteran Vince Russo makes a bold statement regarding the Roman Reigns and Theory segment on Monday Night Raw.

The Tribal Cheif made an appearance on the 25th July episode of RAW that took place from the famous MSG stadium. Roman Reigns started the show alongside his Bloodline. He even delivered a promo aiming at his SummerSlam opponent, Brock Lesnar. But, Theory interrupted him only to get verbally buried. Roman Reigns roasted the Money in the Bank winner and mocked him over Vince McMahon’s recent departure.

However, former WWE writer Vince Russo believes The Bloodline Leader improvised during the segment. Russo noted that Reigns went off-script to bury the Money in the Bank briefcase holder. The veteran further explained why The Tribal Cheif did so.

Vince Russo feels Roman Reigns isn’t okay working with Theory

Recently, the former WWE writer spoke with Sportskeeda Wrestling where he made a brave statement regarding the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. Russo talked about the segment and expressed his views on why he believes Reigns went off-script.

The veteran claimed The Tribal Chief is not interested in working with Theory which is why he improvised and buried him. Russo further recalled the 2017 Brock Lesnar-Jinder Mahal situation. He stated WWE had to take the WWE championship off Jinder as Brock did not want to work with the Indian star. He said:

“I definitely think it could have been impromptu… What happened when Brock Lesnar did not want to work with Jinder [Mahal]. You saw it… You think Roman Reigns wants to work with Theory?”

Well, the assertion seems premature as it is unknown whether Roman Reigns went off-script or not. But anyway, the segment was fun as the crowd enjoyed the conversation.

The Tribal Chief also made a strong statement ahead of his SummerSlam match

Roman Reigns was also involved in a 6-man tag team match on the same episode of RAW. Roman alongside The Usos faced the Street Profits and Riddle in the main event of the show. The match ended with Reigns delivering a spear to Riddle securing a victory for The Bloodline.

Since Roman Reigns is not advertised for the last SmackDown episode before SummerSlam, his win on RAW was a strong statement ahead of his title defense. Reigns will be defending his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Brock Lesnar in a Last Match Standing match. Though it would have been better if WWE had shown a face-off between the two.

Nevertheless, considering the stipulation, who knows, Theory might cash in his MITB briefcase at SummerSlam.

