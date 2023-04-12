Pamela Anderson Once Said She Would Marry Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson for His $800 Million Net Worth

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson may very well be the most desirable man on the planet. The multi-time WWE Champion was once dubbed “sexiest man alive” by the People Magazine in 2016. Aside from his movie star looks and charisma, Johnson is also one of the wealthiest actors in the world. His money once had Baywatch actress Pamela Anderson wanting to marry him. Johnson and Anderson have worked together on the silver screen.

Pamela Anderson was first cast in the Baywatch TV series in 1992 alongside David Hasselhoff. The series was then made into a film almost three decades later, with Dwayne Johnson as the main cast.

The film starred many other attractions from Hollywood including Zac Efron, David Hasselhoff, Pamela Anderson, and others. During an interview, Pamela Anderson stated that she wasn’t a big fan of the film, but she was ready to marry Dwayne Johnson for his money.

Pamela Anderson says she wants to marry Dwayne Johnson because of his affluence

During an interview with ET Canada, Pamela Anderson played a Kiss, Marry and Kill game. The 55-year-old actress was given Zac Efron, Dwayne Johnson, and David Hasselhoff as the options.

Without any hesitation, the Barb Wire actress stated that she would marry Dwayne Johnson for his money. It comes as no surprise, as Dwayne Johnson’s net worth is valued at around $800M. Anderson further said she would kiss Efron and kill Hasselhoff.

“He [Hasselhoff] has had enough fun on this earth [laughs]. Zac is young, and Dwayne is wealthy, I’ll marry him,” said Pamela.

She jested that Hasselhoff needed to be gone, as he had had “enough fun” on earth. The movie Baywatch grossed around $180M worldwide. But unlike the TV show, the franchise film failed to live up to the expectation. Pamela Anderson herself confessed she wasn’t a fan of the film.

Pamela Anderson says she did not like “Baywatch” the movie

Despite having a conjugal desire for Dwayne Johnson, Pamela Anderson did not like his film, Baywatch. During an interview with Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, the legendary actress expressed her dislike for the movie.

She believes that TV shows should not be made into a film. It’s worth noting that Anderson did a cameo in the 2017 film. Nevertheless, The Rock still wins, even though she did not like his movie.

Pamela Anderson Joins Dwayne Johnson in BATWATCH Movie

“I didn’t like it. Let’s just keep the bad TV as bad TV. That’s what’s charming about Baywatch, you know? Trying to make these movies out of television is just messing with it.”

