Erin Andrews, Who Was Secretly Recorded N*de by a Stalker, Reflects on Pamela Anderson’s S*x Tape Scandal Which Ruined Her Career

Erin Andrews is a name to reckon with in the world of sports broadcasting. For years now, Erin has been making the game-viewing experience all the more better with her sideline interviews and fiery interactions with different athletes.

In fact, there was a time when it was actually tough not to spot Erin even when someone switched channels as she was literally everywhere. NBA, NFL, NHL, talk show interviews, Dancing With the Stars stint, Erin has done it all.

In order to shed more light on her journey and to reach out to her fans directly, Erin started a podcast named ‘Calm Down With Erin and Charissa’ which has actually gifted fans a lot of viral content.

Erin Andrews reflects on latest Netflix documentary on Pamela Anderson

However, recently, Erin decided to talk about a very serious subject, something that impacted her psyche to a massive extent. Andrews gave her take on Netflix’s new documentary, ‘Pamela, a love story’ which sheds light on the Hollywood star’s s*x tape with Tommy Lee.

. @ErinAndrews & @CharissaT talk about the new @pamelaanderson documentary and share their stories about invasion of privacy pic.twitter.com/2W7AeC4Yia — Calm Down with Erin and Charissa (@calmdownpodcast) February 15, 2023

“It touched me in a certain way because of video voyeurism,” Erin said about the documentary. “I had never heard her speak about the violation and the invasion of privacy that it was. And one line that resonated with me, because I know you and I both deal with PTSD from this, was that she said ‘this had never been dealt with before. No one had ever seen it,’” Andrews told Charissa.

“It took such a toll on her, as her kids say, it ruined her career, ruined her relationship, she talked about how it brought it back up. So many times, she was like, ‘I don’t feel good’ which is how I feel a lot of times. I just never heard her to articulate it that way before, and my heart went out to her and I know yours did as well,” Erin further stated.

For the unversed, Erin also went through something similar back in 2009. A stalker named Michael David Barrett had secretly recorded Erin when she was nak*d in her hotel room. This blatant invasion of privacy really took a toll on the renowned broadcaster who eventually was rewarded $55 million by the court after she filed a civil lawsuit.

