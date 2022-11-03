“Majority of Rap Is About Murdering People” – Former UFC Title Contender Says Murder of Migos Rapper Takeoff Is Result of Rappers Faking Gangster Lifestyle

Former Strikeforce Middleweight champion, Jake Shields has provided a scathing decree on the current landscape of rap music in light of the murder of rap artist, Takeoff.

Jale Shields has been an outspoken and forthright character since his rise to fame. The 43-year-old’s political opinions and perceptions of many controversial topics have gained him a staunch following.

The former UFC Welterweight title challenger has given a long-opinionated statement on the number of ruthless killings of rappers that have occurred over the past few years.

They are the very people glorifying murder and crime which leads to their own deaths — Jake Shields (@jakeshieldsajj) November 2, 2022

Taking to Twitter, Shields stated-

“I’m not sure why anyone is surprised when another rapper is shot when the majority of rap is about murdering people Most aren’t real gangsters but trying to fake that lifestyle and ends up getting them killed, we don’t see country and EDM artist gunned down every month”

Despite other unpopular opinions, Shields’s disclosure with regard to the current state of affairs in rap holds a lot of weightage and precision to it.

Takeoff and his untimely demise.

Migos member Takeoff was fatally shot and killed on Tuesday night in Houston Texas. The silent yet prominent artist was shot in the torso and head and assassinated in a scuffle that ensued between his uncle Quavo and a few men over a dice game in a bowling alley.

The 28-year-old was an integral member of the group, who found acclaimed success in 2014. A number of their top tracks inculcated verses written by Takeoff or sung by him.

It is most certainly a loss to the music community, considering the gifted rapper was merely getting started. Takeoff was definitely not the face of the hip-hop group, but he was the most gifted without a shadow of a doubt.

Tributes to takeoff

His death saw the sporting world come together in an ode to him. Multiple NBA stars such as Atlanta native and ‘All-Star’, Trae Young, LeBron James, and many more, all sent their heartfelt condolences to the family during this difficult period.

Tributes also poured in from multiple prominent rappers such as Drake, 21 Savage, Rick Ross, Meek Mill, Snoop Dogg, and so on and so forth.

A touching moment for a student of the game. Takeoff will forever be remembered.

