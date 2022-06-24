Real reason why WWE decided to unify the WWE and Universal Championships

The real reason why WWE decided to Unify the Undisputed Championship held by Roman Reigns.

The current undisputed WWE Champion Roman Reigns is set to face Matt Riddle with his Championship on the line on the 6/17 episode of Smackdown. Riddle earned his right to face reigns on an episode of Smackdown after he defeated Sami Zayn.

Before unifying the titles, Roman was the longest reigning WWE Universal Champion. So why did WWE decide to unify the two titles? According to WrestleVotes, the real reason for the unification was to make Roman the face of both Raw and Smackdown.

However, his sporadic presence defeats that purpose. Roman Reigns has now joined the likes of Brock Lesnar and Goldberg by appearing on WWE TV infrequently. Although the titles were fused to make Roman the chief of both brands, his infrequent presence has the fans clamor to see him return to the ring.

Roman missing the Hell in a Cell PPV was a strategy of the WWE to make Roman the superstar that is most desired to be seen. The Head of the Table recently spoke on the mic on a house show and hinted that he would not be around for more house events.

He said, “From the bottom of my heart, I appreciate all of ya’ll, I obviously had the Internet talking last week or the week before that. I’m not going to be doing too many live events like these, on Sundays, going forward. So, this could be my last one.”

The Tribal Cheif was originally booked to face Matt Riddle at the PPV event of MITB but the match was later nixed. According to sources, one-half of the RKBro, Randy Orton will face Reigns on the PPV event of Summerslam but nothing is yet confirmed.

The titles were unified at WrestleMania 38 when Reigns defeated The Beast Incarnate, Brock Lesnar. Since then, Reigns has never defended his titles on TV.

What does the future look like for Roman Reigns?

The way things are going, Roman will stay at the top of the food chain for a while. The Tribal Cheif is not planning on conceding defeat and dropping the titles for a long time. WWE has planned big things for Roman including the dream match with his cousin The Rock at WrestleMania. Until then, his occasional appearance will add to the hype of watching Reigns collide with The Great One.

Will we see The Rock dethrone The Tribal Cheif? Watch this space for answers.