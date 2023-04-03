What Was the Fan Attendance for Night 2 and Total Attendance of WrestleMania 39?

Apr 2, 2023; Inglewood, CA, USA; The Miz and Snoop Dogg during Wrestlemania Night 2 at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

In an action-packed spectacle, WrestleMania 39 hosts, The Miz and Snoop Dogg, have supplied fans with some much-needed breaks. The unusual duo have been a comedic blast whenever they appeared in the ring. However, they have also shed light on the instance numbers the mega event has drawn this year. Yesterday, The Miz announced the official fan attendance for Night 1 of WrestleMania 39.

Last night, 80, 497 fans were present in the SoFi Stadium to witness this year’s Showcase of Immortals. Well, night 2 hasn’t been any different, as it has drawn more numbers than yesterday.

The announcement for WrestleMania tonight was 80,497 — Raj Giri (@TheRajGiri) April 2, 2023

The official fan attendance for Night 2 of WrestleMania 39 was 81,395

After Bianca Belair retained her RAW Women’s Title in an outstanding match against Auska, The Miz and Snoop Dogg came out. The hosts poked fun at each other before announcing the official attendance of WrestleMania 39 Night 2.

According to WWE, WrestleMania 39 saw 81,395 fans in attendance on Night 2. Adding that to the Night 1 number, this year’s Showcase of immortals has registered a total of 1,61,892 live fans.

161,892. That’s the total attendance record for #WrestleMania according to WWE. — Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) April 3, 2023

Just like yesterday, today’s segment also saw Snoop Dogg wanting to see The Miz in action. However, this time, Shane McMahon made a surprise return to face The A-Lister.

Shane-O-Mac was reportedly injured, which led to The Doggfather taking his place. Snoop Dogg even went on to register a WrestleMania win against his co-host.

Here’s the full list of winners of Night 2 of this year’s Showcase of Immortals

“The Beast Incarnate” Brock Lesnar defeated Omos

Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler won the Women’s WrestleMania Showcase Match

Gunther(C) retained his IC Title against Drew McIntyre and Sheamus in a Triple Threat Match

Bianca Belair(C) retained her Raw Women’s Championship Asuka

Edge defeated “Demon” Finn Bàlor in a Hell In A Cell Match

Roman Reigns retained his Undisputed WWE Universal Title against Cody Rhodes

