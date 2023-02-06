Roman Reigns Car Collection: The Tribal Chief’s Most Expensive Car Costs a Whopping $140,000

Roman Reigns is, without a question, the torch-bearer of the modern era in WWE. The Tribal Chief has superseded the likes of John Cena and other popular superstars that were instrumental in the success of the company during the old eras. With so much clout in the wrestling business, Reigns is undoubtedly the highest-paid active wrestler in WWE today. With an estimated net worth of $15M, the Head of the Table likes to splurge his massive earnings on luxuries. Aside from being a sneaker-head who has a myriad of untouched shoes in his cabinet, Reigns is also a motorhead.

The WWE Undisputed Universal Champion is at the peak of his career and has been at the top of the food chain for a while. The gas-guzzling wrestler has a proclivity for SUVs. His sizable car collection includes various luxury cars. The Tribal Chief has a total of four luxury SUVs in his garage. Let’s take a peek into WWE’s top star’s car collection.

Roman Reigns stunning car collection

Land Rover Range Rover Autobiography– This classic is the most expensive car in Roman Reigns’ garage, which is priced at a staggering $140,000. Powered by a 5.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine, this car generates 510 hp and 460 lb.-ft of torque. The car records going from 0 to 60 mph in 4.6 seconds with a 155-mph top speed.

√ 2022 Land Rover Range Rover 3.0 P510e Autobiography

√ 3000cc I6 Turbopetrol PHEV — Petrol/PlugIn Elec Hybrid

√ 510bhp/700Nm

√ 8-Speed AT

√ 4WD

√ Fuel Tank: 80L

√ $131,355 (Before Shipping & KRA 😁😁) pic.twitter.com/Pj5Ps6qzhG — Michael (@JaMtoka) October 3, 2022

Mercedes Benz V-Class– There is a dearth of this beauty in the market. The MUV is powered by a 2.0-liter twin-turbocharged four-cylinder engine. The car generates 163 hp and 280 lb-ft of torque. This rare edition of Mercedes records going from 0-60 mph in 12.1 seconds with a top speed of 117 mph. The Mercedes-Benz V-Class is valued at $65,000 in the market.

Take your family and friends on a comfortable ride, get off the beaten path and discover unspoiled nature! The Mercedes-Benz V-Class will get you to new horizons. Experience more of the V-Class here: https://t.co/z8HsLgoOUX 📷 Thomas van Rooij Photography for #MBsocialcar pic.twitter.com/5ex4Wb92X4 — Mercedes-Benz (@MercedesBenz) December 14, 2018

Mercedes Benz GLS Class – This powerful car runs with a 2.9-liter Twin-turbocharged six-cylinder engine generating 382 hp and 516 lb-ft of torque. The goes from 0 to 60 mph in 5.9 seconds. The GLS Class costs $99,000 in the US market.

Cadillac Escalade– Like Triple H, Roman Reigns is a proud owner of a Cadillac Escalade, which is powered by a 6.2-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine. This powerful car generates 420 hp and makes 460 lb-ft of torque. With a top speed of 112 mph, it goes from 0 to 60 mph in just 6.7 seconds. This car is worth $88,000 in the US.

Cadillac Escalade on VOLK TE37 by @/artemrider on instagram pic.twitter.com/2htXJCI3Lb — goldenera (@GoldenEraJDM) January 27, 2023

Roman Reigns is slated to defend his Championships against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39

Roman Reigns is perpetually setting milestones with his long-reigning Universal Championship run. Having held the title for over 888 days, the Tribal Chief is virtually unstoppable. However, the Tribal Chief will put it all at stake at WrestleMania 39 in a match against the winner of the 2023 Royal Rumble match, Cody Rhodes.

It remains to be seen if Reigns remains tenacious with his title run or if Cody Rhodes pulls off the unthinkable. The Needle Mover is currently involved in a feud with the former Honorary Uce, Sami Zayn, after the latter’s shocking face turn at Royal Rumble. Reigns and Zayn will reportedly lock horns at the forthcoming PLE, the Elimination Chamber.

