“The Beef Is Squashed” – Seth Rollins On The Real-Life Dispute Between Ric Flair And Becky Lynch

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair and Becky Lynch hasn’t been on good terms since 2019. Both pro wrestling entities were having a verbal and legal battle over the use of the nickname “The Man”. The Nature Boy had accused the WWE superstar of using the moniker without his permission. However, after appearing on RAW XXX, Flair claimed the issue has been resolved as he had apologized to Becky backstage. Now recently, Seth Rollins also commented on the real-life beef between Ric Flair and Becky Lynch.

The Visionary was a special guest on the recent episode of the Pat McAfee Show. During the podcast, Seth Rollins candidly spoke on various topics, including the beef between his wife Becky Lynch and Ric Flair.

Seth Rollins assured the beef between Becky Lynch and Ric Flair is “Squashed”

While speaking on the show, The Visionary took some big shorts on Logan Paul, calling him a selfish person. Seth Rollins stated he respects the YouTuber’s hustle, but eventually, it’s all about passion. Moreover, he also shed light on the current situation of the real-life beef between Becky Lynch and Ric Flair.

According to Seth Rollins, the dispute has been “squashed” now. The Visionary also noted that his wife never had any beef with The Nature Boy. It was Flair who had issues, but now he has apologized to him and his wife. Seth appreciated The Nature Flair’s gesture and claimed he loves and respects the Hall of Famer. He stated:

“The beef is squashed between him [Ric Flair] and Becky Lynch… To be fair, my wife never had beef with Ric. Ric had beef with her, and he was man enough to come up to apologize to myself and to her. I thought that was awesome because I love Ric and want to have a ton of respect for him…”

The Man defeated Bayley in a brutal Steel Cage Match on the recent episode of RAW

Well, now that the beef is squashed, one can assume Flair won’t mind anyone calling Becky Lynch “The Man”. On the recent RAW, the 4-time WWE women’s champion faced Damage Ctrl leader Bayley in a Steel Cage Match. The Man emerged victorious thanks to some assistance from the Hall of Famer Lita.

Moreover, both women are rumored to square off against Damage Ctrl at Elimination Chamber PPV. There are also reports that Trish Stratus might also join Becky and Lita as the third member.

Nevertheless, it’s good to see Ric Flair and Becky Lynch ending their beef and letting bygones be bygones. However, fans would also want The Man to end her issues with The Nature Boy’s daughter, Charlotte Flair. The two women have been having some real-life tensions for a while now.

