Seth Rollins Lauds NFL Star Eddie Jackson, Wants To Team-up With Him In WWE

Seth Rollins and his fondness for the NFL isn’t something that is hidden from anyone. In a recent interview, The Visionary compared the NFL playoffs with WWE’s WrestleMania season. Seth believes, just like a Quarterback in the post-season, a WWE wrestler builds his legacy at WrestleMania. The 4-time WWE champion also shares a love-hate relationship with the Chicago Bears and often expresses his emotions publicly.

Recently, Seth Rollins appeared as a special guest on CHGO Sports where he had a candid chat about the NFL. The Visionary also named an NFL star who he wants to see in WWE. As a matter of fact, he feels that the football player shares a lot of similarities with him.

Seth Rollins calls Chicago Bears’ Eddie Jackson “a visionary”, Wants to see him in WWE

On the show, the 4-time WWE champion was asked which Chicago Bears player does he want to team up with inside the squared circle. Seth Rollins named Eddie Jackson and even had some big praises for him.

The Visionary called the Chicago Bears’ star a “hawk-man” and a “visionary” like him. Seth Rollins believes Eddie Jackson is an architect just like him in the WWE ring. The 4-time WWE champion even stated that the NFL star sees things before they happen. He said:

“I’ll stick with the now and I’ll say Eddie Jackson. He’s like a hawk-man. He’s a visionary, an architect, He sees things before they happen. You know what I’m saying? He’s got those, as a safety you’ve gotta have those eyes, you’ve gotta be able to see what’s going on.”

It seems the Chicago Bears star shares a lot of traits with Seth Rollins, which is why the latter wants to team up with him. Although, considering their career paths, the chances of that happening seem very low. Though when it comes to WWE, never say never.

The Visionary is all set to wrestle in an Elimination Chamber match later this week

Seth Rollins has been chasing the WWE US Title for the last six months. Although he won it once from Bobby Lashley, but lost it to Austin Theory at the 2022 Extreme Rules. Now, at the upcoming Elimination Chamber PPV, The Visionary will again be fighting for the title.

Though this time, it will be in an Elimination Chamber match. Seth will be facing Austin Theory(C), Johnny Gargano, Bronson Reed, Damian Priest, and Montez Ford for the US title. In fact, some reports have suggested that The Visionary is a top contender to win the title later this week.

For More Wrestling News, Click Here.