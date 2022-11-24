“What Are You Doing?”: Zach Wilson’s Dad Made Him Realize Exactly What Went Wrong At The Infamous Press Conference

Nov 20, 2022; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (2) passes the ball against the New England Patriots during the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Zach Wilson is undoubtedly a very talented quarterback. He is among those young lads who are expected to take the league to greater heights in the future.

However, lately, things haven’t been going his way at all. Although his team hasn’t done badly this season, his individual numbers are way worse that what his fans were expecting.

Moreover, after the recent loss against the Patriots, when he was asked if the offense let the team’s defense down, Wilson’s response was an arrogant ‘No.’

This really ticked off his critics and even his own mates who just weren’t amused by his behavior. As it turns out, after his comments in the press, the Jets have decided to bench him for the coming game against the Bears.

Zach Wilson Apologizes For Letting His Teammates Down

In place of Zach, Mike White will have a chance to show his prowess on the field. Recently, Zach talked to the press again and apologized for his initial comments.

“I let my emotions get the best of me and it took ’til a little bit after when we were getting ready to leave,” Wilson said, adding that he even got a call from his father which eventually made him realize that he had made a massive error.

“My pops gave me a call. It was before I even stepped on the bus. He shot me a text and said, ‘What did you say?’ I was like, ‘I’m not sure.’ He sent the TV clip to me and instantly right there I knew I let my emotions get the best of me,’’ Zach stated.

Wilson added that after realizing what he had done, he was itching to make things right with his mates. “The second it was brought to my attention of what I said. I just wanted to make this thing right. I had a sick feeling in my stomach.”

Wilson went on to acknowledge that the way he acted after the loss is not how a leader should behave. It’s good to see that Wilson has genuinely accepted his mistake and is working towards getting things right with his fellow mates.

