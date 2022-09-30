full
Cover Image for “She’s Really Not Coming Back to Us”- WWE Fans React to Sasha Banks Changing Her Name on Her Social Media Accounts

Rishabh Singh
|Fri Sep 30 2022

WWE fans are disappointed after Sasha Banks changed her name from the WWE moniker to her real name on her social media.

One of the most defiant steps WWE Superstars took in recent times was when the Tag Team of Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out on May 16 during an episode of Monday Night Raw. The duo bailed on the company due to creative disagreements.

The team was consequently suspended indefinitely by WWE. Since then, fans have clamored to watch the two former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions return to the company. 

During an interview with BT Sports, The Chief Content Officer Triple H weighed in on whether the fans can expect a return of the team of Sasha and Naomi.

According to Triple H, there has been a “communication breakdown” since they left and only “time will tell” how soon the duo will be seen again on WWE programming.

Ever since Triple H assumed control as The Head of Creative, many underutilized talents have received a chance to prove themselves. In addition, The Game brought back various superstars that were released in the past such as Karrion Kross, Braun Strowman, and many more. 

Fans react to Sasha Banks changing her name on her Twitter handle

While the fans believe that it is more likely for Sasha and Naomi to return under Triple H’s reign as the head honcho of the creative, Banks disappointed the fans by changing her name on her Twitter and Instagram handle alluding that her return is far from taking place.

The former WWE Women’s Champion ‘The Boss’ changed her Twitter name from her WWE moniker “Sasha Banks” to her real name Mercedes Varnado. However, her Twitter bio still has WWE listed on it and as of this writing, both Sasha and Naomi remain featured on WWE’s official roster list. 

 

