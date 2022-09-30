“She’s Really Not Coming Back to Us”- WWE Fans React to Sasha Banks Changing Her Name on Her Social Media Accounts

WWE fans are disappointed after Sasha Banks changed her name from the WWE moniker to her real name on her social media.

One of the most defiant steps WWE Superstars took in recent times was when the Tag Team of Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out on May 16 during an episode of Monday Night Raw. The duo bailed on the company due to creative disagreements.

The team was consequently suspended indefinitely by WWE. Since then, fans have clamored to watch the two former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions return to the company.

Sasha Banks: “Time will tell. There was a communication breakdown” Braun Strowman: “He’s a polarising person sometimes, but he’s an amazing athlete.” Bray Wyatt: “One of the most crazy creative people I’ve ever been around.” There you have it…@TripleH @arielhelwani pic.twitter.com/vVev7XfZbi — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) September 2, 2022

During an interview with BT Sports, The Chief Content Officer Triple H weighed in on whether the fans can expect a return of the team of Sasha and Naomi.

According to Triple H, there has been a “communication breakdown” since they left and only “time will tell” how soon the duo will be seen again on WWE programming.

Ever since Triple H assumed control as The Head of Creative, many underutilized talents have received a chance to prove themselves. In addition, The Game brought back various superstars that were released in the past such as Karrion Kross, Braun Strowman, and many more.

Fans react to Sasha Banks changing her name on her Twitter handle

While the fans believe that it is more likely for Sasha and Naomi to return under Triple H’s reign as the head honcho of the creative, Banks disappointed the fans by changing her name on her Twitter and Instagram handle alluding that her return is far from taking place.

The former WWE Women’s Champion ‘The Boss’ changed her Twitter name from her WWE moniker “Sasha Banks” to her real name Mercedes Varnado. However, her Twitter bio still has WWE listed on it and as of this writing, both Sasha and Naomi remain featured on WWE’s official roster list.

Me seeing Sasha Banks change her Twitter handle: pic.twitter.com/CIbhGaFt8b — The Black Guy Wrestling Podcast (@bgwpod) September 28, 2022

Sasha Banks just changed her Twitter handle. It’s now only Mercedes Varnado with no WWE tag. 🤨🧐 I’m sure we as fans will not make a big deal out of that at all. 😉 pic.twitter.com/5tNT6a6Mp3 — Just Alyx (@JustAlyxCentral) September 28, 2022

she still has sasha banks in her bio, everyone calm down! pic.twitter.com/trYgXhS6zO — brie ݁ ∗ (@glowprnts) September 28, 2022

Everyone when Sasha Banks changed her twitter @ to her real name pic.twitter.com/8ZarjAoD0w — Alastair McKenzie🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@mckenzieas93V2) September 28, 2022

She really changed her name from Sasha Banks to Mercedes on here. She’s really not coming back to us 😭 pic.twitter.com/eaG4G7gqsl — 💖 Wïłśøñ 🧠 (@WondahWilson) September 28, 2022

Some may think that she changed her name from Sasha to Mercedes on Twitter for her venturing out of WWE. Since her 2019 break she’s really opened herself up to who Mercedes is rather than being Sasha Banks 24/7. She had an identity crisis. I don’t think she’s leaving anytime soon pic.twitter.com/nU9CdQHW65 — Michael Latina (@MichaelLatina) January 19, 2021

People gonna assume some dumb stuff but this is a business move. She changed it to her own name because she’s outgrown Sasha Banks as she’s ventured into other avenues. Might as well make money off your actual name. — RetroGrade (@FindRetroGrade) September 28, 2022

She changed Her @ with Her real name.

No more Sasha Banks. — Rompiballe (@RompiballeI) September 28, 2022

