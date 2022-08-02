“She’s such a bad b***h” – AEW Superstar wants to wrestle former WWE Star Paige in a dream match

The current superstar of All Elite Wrestling (AEW) has revealed that she looks forward to facing Paige in a dream match.

Post her exit from the company of WWE, Paige is currently been counted among the biggest free agents of the wrestling world. Paige faced several injuries throughout her career. But, despite all the injuries the wrestler cleared in her farewell tweet that she will not be bidding goodbye to wrestle. One of the frontrunners for WWE’s Women’s Revolution, Paige laid the foundation for many women to follow in her footsteps.

Recently, an AEW star has commented on the achievements of former WWE wrestler Paige. The AEW wrestler has said that All Elite Wrestling could be the perfect destination for the star and would love to either face her or watch her perform from the crowd. AEW star, who is also a die-hard fan of Paige is none other than Dr Britt Baker. The AEW star recently appeared for an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling. Referring to the former WWE star as ‘bad b****’ Dr Baker said that she is a fan of the former WWE star and she loves her.

Baker further said that she loves Paige’s mother too and she has wrestled with her before. Calling Paige an inspirational female, Baker said that the wrestler has gone through it all and she’s still such a bad b***h. The AEW wrestler further added that Paige always held her head high. Referring to her dream match Dr Britt revealed that she looks forward to facing Paige in a dream match. She further added that if she is not in the match then she would prefer to be ringside watching it.

Baker also said that Paige was one of her favourites to watch. Appreciating the energy of the former WWE wrestler the AEW star said that Paige would come out and do the sideways skip up the ramp and it would excite the AEW star. Speaking about the entrance music of Paige in WWE Baker said that she would always play her entrance music in her car. And further, she said that the wrestler is a big fan of Paige.

“I’m a huge fan of Paige. I love her. I love her mom. I’ve wrestled her mom before actually. But she’s such an inspirational female. That girl has gone through it all and she’s still, pardons my swearing, but she’s such a bad b***h and she has that everything roll off your back energy.”