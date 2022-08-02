Wrestling

“She’s such a bad b***h” – AEW Superstar wants to wrestle former WWE Star Paige in a dream match

AEW Paige
Ajay Morab

Previous Article
Lewis Hamilton joins new ownership of $4.65 Billion NFL team Denver Broncos
No Newer Articles
WWE Latest News
AEW Paige
“She’s such a bad b***h” – AEW Superstar wants to wrestle former WWE Star Paige in a dream match

The current superstar of All Elite Wrestling (AEW) has revealed that she looks forward to…