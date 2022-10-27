“Everybody Can Be Replaced” – Britt Baker Seemingly Takes a Shot at “Toxic” CM Punk

Former AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker seemingly takes a shot at “Toxic” Superstar CM Punk.

CM Punk is arguably the biggest star to have ever wrestled for AEW. He was undoubtedly the most popular in their roster and was without a doubt the kind of draw that Tony Khan had long desired. However, there is a belief among some that he saw himself as bigger than the promotion.

Britt Baker can be seen as the female equivalent of CM Punk. Many see her as the face of the women’s division. It can be argued that the division still revolves around her even if she doesn’t have the title on her anymore. Despite her standing within the company however, she believes that AEW could easily replace her or anyone else on the roster.

Britt Baker seemingly takes a shot at “Toxic” CM Punk

The former Women’s Champion recently appeared on the Swerve City Podcast. She opened up on what she thought was the most toxic trait she despised.

“What’s so toxic is when somebody thinks they’re bigger than the company or that the company needs them,” Baker revealed. “There’s literally no one in AEW that they need, other than Tony Khan to survive. Everybody can be replaced.”

The timing of her statement is interesting. Especially considering the turmoil the promotion finds itself in following several backstage skirmishes in the recent past.

While Baker chose not to take any names, her comment seems to be aimed towards CM Punk who along with the Elite was suspended following their brawl post All-Out.

AEW have not reached out to CM Punk since All Out

According to a report from Wrestlinginc, AEW have not reached out to CM Punk since his backstage brawl with Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks. He has been asked to keep quiet on the matter, which he has clearly followed.

The report adds that Punk’s camp doesn’t believe that his comments were a big deal. They’re of the opinion the comments were only highlighted because of the incident that followed soon after.

Regardless, there are reports that the Elite will return to AEW soon. However, considering that the promotion has yet to reach out to Punk, his future within the promotion is still up in the air.

