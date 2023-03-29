SmackDown Star, Who Triple H Is a “Really Huge Fan” of, Is Front-Runner to Win the 2023 Women’s Money in the Bank

Even though WrestleMania 39 is not in the books yet, Triple H is thinking ahead. Ever since The Game rose to power, underutilized WWE superstars finally got the recognition they deserve. Sami Zayn’s push in WWE is evidently Triple H’s idea. Similarly, the Chief Content Officer has taken a shine to SmackDown’s female talent, Raquel Rodriguez. According to a new report, Triple H has major plans for Rodriguez following WrestleMania 39. As a matter of fact, Rodriguez is reportedly the number one choice to win the 2023 women’s Money in the Bank match.

The 32-year-old star was formerly known as Raquel Gonzalez in NXT. Back when Triple H was the head honcho of the Black and Gold brand, Rodriguez enjoyed a reign as the NXT Women’s Champion. In addition, she is a two-time NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion.

After making her debut on the main roster, Rodriguez rubbed shoulders with top talents like Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler.

Triple H is reportedly planning to push Raquel Rodriguez after WrestleMania 39

Fight Fans reported that Triple H is looking to push Raquel Rodriguez in the title picture soon. The report added that Rodriguez is the top pick to win the Money in the Bank women’s ladder match this year. However, there are also other names pitched as potential winners such as Ronda Rousey, Shayna Baszler, and Dakota Kai.

At this point, it’s unknown if Raquel will be heading to the MITB Premium Live Event (PLE) to win the contract. But, it’s conspicuous that Triple H is a fan of Rodriguez, and because of that, she may soon become a top Champion.

So far, Rodriguez has been dominant in the run on the main roster. It remains to be seen who wins the women’s Money in the Bank match in July.

Mustafa Ali is set to be another recipient of Triple H’s push

WRKD Wrestling reported that Triple H is looking to give Mustafa Ali a “bigger spotlight” after WrestleMania. Ali is undoubtedly one of the best, high-flying talents on the roster. Raw On March 27th saw Ali slugging it out with Seth “Freakin” Rollins in a singles match.

It took two stomps for Rollins to defeat Ali. It will be interesting to see if Ali gets the chance to compete for the mid-card titles in the future.

