John Cena WWE Return: WWE Reportedly Planning To Bring Back The Cenation Leader Next Month

This year’s Showcase of Immortals was a special one, especially for the fans of The Cenation Leader. They saw John Cena, not only making his WWE return, but also wrestling a match. At WrestleMania 39, the former 16-time world champion squared off against the current US Champion, Austin Theory. Sadly, Cena lost the encounter, making his fans wonder when they will see him in the ring next.

Right Now, John Cena is super busy in Hollywood, which makes his return to WWE a bit tough. However, fans get to see him in the ring whenever he finds a window in between. In the last few years, Cena has wrestled at least one match per year in WWE.

Considering that, he has wrestled his quota for this year. Fans wonder if and when they will see The Cenation Leader back in the ring again.

WWE discussing a John Cena return for the 2023 King and Queen of The Ring pay-per-view

WWE is reportedly planning to hold a King and Queen of The Ring tournament next month. Not many details are available as of now, but this year, it will be pay-per-view and will take place in Saudi Arabia on May 27, 2023.

However, according to a recent report by Xero News, John Cena might return to WWE for the PPV. In fact, the former 16-time champion is rumored to wrestle a match on the show.

Xero News noted that there are early talks about bringing back John Cena for the 2023 King and Queen of the Ring. Though the card is subject to change until he agrees. Besides, there is no detail as to who he might face there.

Rumour: Early Talks of Cena Wrestling at KOTR PPV This is considered Card Subject to Change until he agrees but it has been discussed at WWE. — Xero News (@NewsXero) April 10, 2023

WWE has not held the King of the Ring pay-per-view for over two decades now

In the 90s and early 2000s, King of the Ring used to be a must-see pay-per-view on WWE’s yearly calendar. In fact, the event has elevated the career of legends like Steve Austin and Booker T. However, the last time the event was held as a PPV was in 2002 when Brock Lesnar defeated RVD in the finals.

Since then, WWE has crowned two Kings of The Ring, Wade Barrett in 2015 and Xavier Woods in 2021. However, instead of a PPV, both matches took place on Monday Night RAW.

Nevertheless, the event has returned and will now be called the King and Queen of The Ring. Since it’s a kind of reboot, WWE thinking of a John Cena return does make sense. His inclusion on the card will definitely be a boost but as of now, nothing is official.

