“So I missed it” – Nikki Bella reveals why she didn’t watch John Cena vs Roman Reigns at SummerSlam 2021

Nikki Bella reveals why she didn’t watch John Cena vs Roman Reigns at SummerSlam 2021. The Cenation Leader took on Reigns in the main event.

SummerSlam 2021 is done and on the books now. The biggest party of the summer was main evented by Roman Reigns and John Cena with the Universal title on the line. Even in a stacked supercard, this match was a must watch that you just couldn’t miss.

Also read: Adam Cole is reportedly no longer a part of WWE NXT after TakeOver 36

That sentiment however, was not shared by Nikki Bella. WWE fans excitedly lined up to watch Reigns vs Cena while the WWE Hall of Famer missed it. In a recent conversation with Extra, Nikki revealed that she did not watch the main event bout between Reigns and Cena.

Nikki Bella reveals why she didn’t watch John Cena vs Roman Reigns at SummerSlam 2021

“You know, I actually have to say when you’re in Vegas, the tables took me away. I was too busy playing roulette, and I was winning big. So I missed it.”

Nikki Bella is engaged with her Dancing with the Stars partner Artem Chigvintsev. The two have a child together, a boy named Mateo. Their wedding is set for this fall.

Nikki was previously in a relationship with John Cena. The couple began dating back in 2012 and the 16-time World Champion asked her to marry him back at Wrestlemania 33.

The couple called off their wedding a year later and have since gone their separate ways.

“We will come back and make our mark”

Nikki also spoke about her desire to return to the WWE and win the tag team titles with her twin sister Brie.

“I talked to Brie about this on the daily, I look at Tamina and I look at Natalya and I see them hold those tag team championships and there’s nothing more that I want than to come back for that. I truly hope that in the future I can come back in that ring and compete. Compete in front of my son! He would sit front row. It would be a dream. It’s not over for the Bella Twins. We will come back and make our mark.”

Click here for more Wrestling News