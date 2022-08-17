Wrestling

Some WWE superstars are afraid of losing their spot after Triple H stepped up as the Head of Creative

Trple H
Rishabh Singh

Previous Article
Triple H allows WWE stars to use words previously banned by Vince McMahon
No Newer Articles
WWE Latest News
Trple H
Some WWE superstars are afraid of losing their spot after Triple H stepped up as the Head of Creative

Some WWE superstars are allegedly unhappy with Triple H assuming control of the Creative department.…