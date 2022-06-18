Stephanie McMahon WWE Exit: Latest Reports suggest high-level officials trying to bury Stephanie McMahon

Fightful Select reveals some new details about Stephanie McMahon’s WWE Exit that nullifies the past speculations.

The Pro wrestling world has been going through a lot of controversies recently. From MJF’s pipebomb on AEW dynamite to Sasha Banks-Naomi leaving their titles backstage, there’s a lot going on. But what came in as a shocker was Stephanie McMahon’s WWE Exit.

On May 20, Stephanie McMahon decided to take a leave from her duties as the Chief Brand Officer(CBO) in WWE. The daughter of the WWE Chairman shared the news of her departure through a tweet. But, the rumors and speculations that came after that, suggest otherwise.

As of tomorrow, I am taking a leave of absence from the majority of my responsibilities at WWE. WWE is a lifelong legacy for me and I look forward to returning to the company that I love after taking this time to focus on my family. — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) May 19, 2022

Business Insider published that Vince McMahon was responsible for his daughter’s exit from the company. The report stated that there were doubts over Stephanie’s abilities as the CBO of the company. But it seems, all of that was just a hoax.

Later, Dave Meltzer’s reported someone was feeding the lies to the media to bury the former CBO. He suspected that someone from WWE planted the article to undermine Stephanie McMahon.

Recently, Fightful Select came up with some new details about the Stephanie McMahon-WWE controversy.

Fightful’s latest report on Stephanie McMahon’s WWE Exit contradicts Business Insider’s article

Fightful Select revealed some new details regarding the departure of Stephanie McMahon from the company. Fightful reported that people working in WWE before Nick Khan’s rise to power claimed Vince McMahon wasn’t responsible for Stephanie’s exit.

Additionally, Fightful also addressed an earlier rumor suggesting the backstage dissatisfaction with Stephanie’s performance as CBO. Business Insider reported that WWE was behind UFC in terms of corporate sponsorship revenue and Stephanie was in charge.

But, Fightful’s report states that although there were doubts about Stephanie’s performance, that was not a good enough reason to result in her exit from WWE. Fightful’s recent news is almost the same as what Dave Meltzer reported earlier. Both indicate Stephanie left the company to focus on her family.

Meltzer reported that Stephanie leaving WWE was ‘100% her choice’

According to Dave Meltzer, Stephanie’s decision to leave the company was her choice. Meltzer noted that she had been thinking about it for a long time. Meltzer also noted someone attempted to bury Stephanie on her way out.

Moreover, Meltzer mentioned his earlier report when he stated someone from the high up in WWE said that going against Stephanie publicly will be the end of their career. He said:

“Her leaving was 100% her choice. She had been talking about it to close friends… When I noted to someone very high in the food chain about the burial starting, they told me that if they did that publicly it would be career suicide…”

Anyway, Stephanie McMahon made her last TV appearance on this year’s Wrestlemania. The former CBO introduced Gable Steveson to the WWE universe.

Stephanie McMahon just introduced Gable Steveson to the WWE Universe!#WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/sBz4QuIAPS — Humble Wrestling (@WrestlingHumble) April 3, 2022

