Steve Austin Provides Major Update Regarding His WrestleMania 39 Appearance

For the last few months, there have been whispers about Steve Austin making an in-ring appearance at WrestleMania 39. The initial reports suggested he was pitched a match against Brock Lesnar which he refused. There were also rumors that WWE wanted him to face Roman Reigns at this year’s Showcase of Immortals. Though none of those reports got an official confirmation from WWE.

Recently, dirt sheets have claimed Steve Austin might face a young talent at WrestleMania 39. And the star he is rumored to square off against is none other than LA Knight.

As a matter of fact, reports believe facing The Texas Rattlesnake will kickstart the big push of the rising star. Well, the Hall of Famer himself opened up about the matter during a recent interview.

Steve Austin says he hasn’t heard anything about him appearing at WrestleMania 39

Stone Cold Steve Austin was a special guest on the recent episode of The Wrestling Classic podcast. From Bret Hart to Beers to coming out of retirement, the Hall of Famer opened up about various topics.

During the show, Steve Austin was also asked about the reports of him appearing at WrestleMania 39. The Texas Rattlesnake denied all the rumors, stating he hadn’t heard anything. He then praised the current WWE roster, comparing it to the Attitude Era.

Steve Austin feels WWE has a deep roster and many stars there need spots like WrestleMania 39. He noted that there are several big names that can draw a huge crowd. Instead of him, WWE should “shine the light” on them. He stated:

“I haven’t heard anything. .. Right now, I think, WWE has got as good a roster as they’ve had since the Attitude Era… They got plenty of names to draw from, plenty of talent to draw from. I think they should shine the light and the cameras on their current superstars.”

One can sense two possibilities in the denial of The Texas Rattlesnake. Either he is not in plans for WrestleMania 39, or, he is doing it to surprise everyone at the last moment. In any case, things will be clear in about two weeks.

The Texas Rattlesnake gave fans a night to remember at last year’s Showcase of Immortals

Well, there’s a reason why there are so many rumors about Steve Austin on the road to WrestleMania 39. The Texas Rattlesnake has been a legend in demand since last year’s Show of Shows. In fact, there were reports that WWE pitched him a big-money match at SummerSlam 2022.

At WrestleMania 38, the Hall of Famer came out of retirement to face Kevin Owens on Night 1. Despite entering the ring after almost two decades, he gave a stellar performance. He also made a cameo on Night 2 of the mega event to deliver a Stunner on Vince McMahon.

Nevertheless, Steve Austin may have denied his involvement at WrestleMania 39, but fans would want that to be untrue. The way he performed last year clearly shows there are a few more matches left in him.

