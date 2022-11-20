Stone Cold Steve Austin Addresses Rumor of Possible WWE Return At WrestleMania 39

Earlier this year at WrestleMania 38, Stone Cold Steve Austin looked like he was in phenomenal form when he went head-to-head against Kevin Owens. At 57, Austin undeniably looked as fit as ever the last time fans saw him compete. Austin returned to action at WrestleMania 38 after nearly two decades. According to reports, Vince McMahon’s regime hoped to get Austin on board to compete again, and Triple H’s regime had finally convinced The Texas Rattle Snake to lace up his boots one more time.

Wrestling fans have been speculating that CM Punk is a potential opponent for Austin. However, Punk is reportedly in talks with AEW to buy out his contract and the match cannot be made until AEW lets go of Punk officially.

Steve Austin gives an update regarding his WWE return rumors

Austin took to his Instagram to address the rumors surrounding his return to the next year’s WrestleMania. For weeks, Austin had been posting workout videos on his social media which led to the fans speculating that he was getting back in shape for another match.

In his video, Austin said that he’s working hard because he “looked like sh*t” the last time he looked in the mirror and wants to change that.

“People have been speculating… I just simply looked in the mirror and realized I looked like sh*t.” – Stone Cold Steve Austin addresses his recent training videos & potential comeback rumors (via steveaustinbsr/Instagram). pic.twitter.com/aH7DSREg7C — Public Enemies Podcast (@TheEnemiesPE3) November 19, 2022

“People have been speculating, ‘Hey Steve, what are you training for? Are you training for an event?’ I just simply looked in the mirror and realized I look like sh*t,” said Austin.

“I got tired of looking like sh*t, so I’m taking action to do something about it”.

Though Austin laid the rumors to rest and said nothing regarding his return, fans still find it hard to believe that he is working hard just to look good and not for some specific event.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Steve Austin (@steveaustinbsr)

Wrestling observer Radio’s Dave Meltzer previously confirmed that “there are discussions happening” regarding Austin’s return. After his successful victory at WrestleMania 38 over Kevin Owens in a no hold barred match, it is conspicuous that Steve is in really good form to wrestle again.

Steve Austin on how he felt physically after his match against Kevin Owen at WrestleMania 38

Speaking on the Brewbound podcast following WM38 in April, Austin stated that he was feeling “100 percent” physically after being involved in an impromptu match against Kevin Owen. After finishing off Owens, Steve Austin even dished out some stunners to Austin Theory, Vince McMahon, and Pat McAfee.

I still can’t believe Kevin Owens vs Stone Cold Steve Austin actually happened this year, and that it was really good! pic.twitter.com/5UN4E70k5e — -_• Cal 🎄 (@ShinyCalKicks) November 12, 2022

On being asked if he’d wrestle again Austin stated that he was “done wrestling” but he won’t miss the chance to be present at WrestleMania 39.

A lot of time has passed since this interview and considering that Austin felt 100 percent after his last match, may bring him looking for more action at WrestleMania 39 most likely against CM Punk or The Rock, or John Cena. Watch this space for more updates.

Click here for more wrestling news.